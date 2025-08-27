Sir Billy Connolly's long-lost documentary Big Banana Feet has resurfaced after nearly half a century and will be broadcast on BBC Scotland on 23 August 2025 at 9:00pm. The film, which documents Connolly's 1975 stand-up tour of Ireland, was believed to have vanished for decades until a rare surviving copy was located in a US archive and restored by the British Film Institute (BFI).

The rediscovery is significant for fans and historians alike, offering a rare glimpse into Connolly's early career when his unique mix of storytelling, satire, and observational comedy was gaining widespread attention.

The documentary captures not only his stage presence but also the political and social climate of Ireland during the Troubles. For many, the return of Big Banana Feet represents both a cultural milestone and an important chapter in Scotland's comedic history.

Billy Connolly's Health Journey

Billy Connolly was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013, a condition that has gradually impacted his mobility, speech, and coordination. In 2018, he retired from live stand-up performances, marking the end of an era for one of the UK's most beloved comedians.

Despite these challenges, Connolly has continued to remain active in other creative fields, most notably through his artwork, which has been showcased in galleries across the UK and beyond.

Speaking openly about his health, Connolly has often credited his wife, Pamela Stephenson, for her unwavering support. In interviews, he has described the daily battles of living with Parkinson's but also emphasised that humour and creativity remain central to his coping mechanisms.

Family Life: Wife and Children

Family has played a vital role in Connolly's personal life and career. He married actress and psychologist Pamela Stephenson in 1989, and the couple has built a strong partnership over the decades. Pamela has frequently spoken about her husband's achievements and challenges, often providing insight into his day-to-day life with Parkinson's.

Connolly is the father of five children, three from his first marriage and two with Pamela. While he has maintained a degree of privacy regarding his children, his family has consistently been a source of strength and stability. Pamela, in particular, has been both a caregiver and an advocate, conducting interviews and writing extensively about Connolly's journey.

Billy Connolly's Net Worth

As of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Connolly's net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. His financial success stems from a wide-ranging career that includes decades of sold-out stand-up tours, acclaimed acting roles, bestselling books, and numerous television appearances.

In recent years, his artistic ventures have further contributed to his wealth, with his paintings and drawings attracting significant interest from collectors. Although Connolly retired from live comedy performances, his creative output has ensured his influence and earnings remain steady.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

Billy Connolly's impact on comedy and culture extends far beyond the stage. In recognition of his contribution, Glasgow will host The Big Yin Weekend in September 2025 as part of the city's 850th anniversary celebrations. The two-day event will feature music, comedy, film screenings, and tours exploring Connolly's connections to Glasgow.

The resurfacing of Big Banana Feet, alongside his enduring influence on generations of comedians and fans, cements Connolly's status as one of Scotland's most important cultural figures. His life story, marked by creativity, resilience, and humour, continues to resonate across the UK and worldwide.