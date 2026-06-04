Tom Holland's non-alcoholic drinks brand Bero has drawn renewed attention following the rollout of its new shandy range, after the actor revealed the collection was designed with Zendaya in mind. Early reviews and reactions have intensified interest in the product line as details of its development and inspiration circulate in entertainment coverage.

Holland confirmed that the new Bero shandy flavours were created after observing Zendaya's preference for non-alcoholic options. The actor explained that she was not a beer drinker, which influenced his decision to develop alternatives within the brand.

'The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy,' he said in comments reported during the product launch coverage.

@metroentertainment Tom Holland has, once again, set the bar high for all husbands out there after admitting his new line of shandy-style drinks under his non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, was for Zendaya. “The shandy was kind of my mum’s idea,” he said. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale.” “The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy.” ♬ sonido original - jeonks ✧

The statement has been widely referenced in early reporting surrounding the release, highlighting how personal relationships informed the direction of the beverage expansion.

New Shandy Line Introduced to Bero Range

The latest Bero release introduces four shandy-style flavours: lemon lime, grapefruit, elderflower, and blackberry yuzu. The drinks are built on a non-alcoholic pilsner base combined with citrus elements to create lighter, fruit-forward profiles.

According to product details shared in early coverage, the formulation was designed to appeal to consumers seeking alcohol-free alternatives without the stronger bitterness associated with traditional beer profiles. The expansion marks one of the brand's most notable additions since its initial launch.

Early Taste Impressions and Consumer Response

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Initial reviews of the Bero shandy range have focused on its accessibility and flavour profile. In early tasting impressions, reviewers described the lemon-lime variant as crisp and refreshing, noting its softer beer notes compared to conventional shandy products.

Coverage of early feedback has also highlighted interest in how the drinks fit into the broader non-alcoholic category, which continues to expand in global markets. The reaction has been mixed, with attention split between flavour evaluation and the brand's celebrity-backed positioning.

Additional early commentary from Taste of Home noted that the Bero range leans toward light, easy-drinking profiles, with the shandy-style formulations offering a more citrus-forward taste compared to traditional non-alcoholic beers. The review also pointed to the grapefruit and lemon-lime variants as the most approachable for first-time non-alcoholic beer consumers, reflecting the brand's attempt to broaden appeal beyond typical beer drinkers.

Relationship Narrative Shapes Product Attention

The connection between Holland's personal life and the product development has become a defining factor in how the launch is being discussed. Reports indicate that Zendaya's preferences played a direct role in shaping the final formulation of the shandy line, with Holland adjusting the product direction accordingly.

Coverage has noted that the relationship narrative has contributed to heightened public curiosity, particularly as consumers interpret the drinks as both a commercial product and a personal gesture tied to the couple's lifestyle choices.

Wider Rollout and Brand Positioning

Bero's shandy range is expected to expand across additional retail markets following its initial release. The brand continues to position itself within the growing non-alcoholic beverage sector, which has seen increased competition in recent years.

As distribution widens, attention is likely to remain on both consumer uptake and the long-term direction of the brand. The combination of celebrity association and alcohol-free positioning places Bero within a fast-growing category that continues to attract mainstream interest.