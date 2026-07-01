Former WWE champion and Hollywood actor John Cena has been widely praised after candidly documenting his second Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant, having previously revealed that years of brutal taunts from wrestling fans over his thinning hair led him to seek treatment.

The 49-year-old shared a photo of himself with a freshly shaved head as he prepared for the second stage of his hair restoration journey, saying he had gone 'all in' to achieve the best possible results.

The update quickly resonated with fans, who praised his openness about male hair loss and his willingness to challenge the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures.

Cena Goes 'All In' With Second FUE Procedure

Cena shared the update on social media alongside hair restoration specialist Dr Ken Anderson, revealing he had undergone a second round of the procedure.

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

He wrote: 'Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!'

As previously reported, Cena shaved his head to maximise the effectiveness of the treatment, which follows his first FUE hair transplant in November 2024.

Read more WWE Legend John Cena Unveils Bald Look, Says He Went 'All In' on Hair Transplant WWE Legend John Cena Unveils Bald Look, Says He Went 'All In' on Hair Transplant

FUE is a minimally invasive hair restoration procedure in which individual hair follicles are transplanted from one area of the scalp to another to improve hair density.

Cena Says WWE Fans Were 'Brutal' About Hair Loss

Cena's latest update comes after revealing that years of comments from WWE audiences about his thinning hair ultimately prompted him to seek treatment.

Speaking to PEOPLE, he recalled trying to conceal his hair loss before fans repeatedly drew attention to it. 'As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,' he said, explaining that the experience encouraged him to learn more about scalp health and explore hair restoration options.

He later told The Pat McAfee Show that fans regularly held up signs referencing his bald spot and chanted about his appearance during live events. 'You guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can't control,' Cena said, describing the remarks as 'straight-up bullying'.

Despite the emotional impact, Cena said the experience ultimately pushed him to undergo a hair transplant. 'Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement,' he quipped.

Cena has since spoken openly about the procedure, insisting there is 'no shame' in seeking treatment. 'I have a problem, I try to fix it,' he said, adding that his biggest regret was waiting so long because of the stigma surrounding hair transplants.

Fans Praise His Honesty

Rather than criticising his new look, many fans praised Cena for openly documenting his hair restoration journey and helping reduce the stigma surrounding male hair loss.

Across Reddit, users applauded his transparency, with many noting that celebrities often undergo cosmetic procedures without publicly acknowledging them. One user wrote: 'Good for him for being open about it. Didn't even know he had a first one.'

Another commented: 'It's kinda cool he's open about it. A lot of people hide that they're getting work done.'

The overwhelmingly positive response marked a stark contrast to the criticism Cena previously faced over his thinning hair, with many fans crediting him for encouraging more honest conversations about hair loss and cosmetic treatment.

Cena has since said the procedure transformed more than his appearance, revealing that it 'completely changed' the course of his life.

Alongside the transplant, he maintains a hair restoration routine that includes red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins and specialist hair care products.