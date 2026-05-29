A viral video circulating across TikTok and Instagram has sparked immense concern within the global K-pop fandom, alleging that BTS member Jung Kook spotted a notorious blacklisted stalker in the crowd during an appearance at the American Music Awards.

The footage, which has accumulated millions of views, claims to show the singer undergoing a sudden and visible shift in demeanour while ascending the stadium stairs and taking to the stage. For a fandom fiercely protective of the group, the clip has reignited a critical conversation regarding artist safety, international security, and the persistent threat of obsessive fans who bypass official restrictions.

BTS Jung Kook Stalker Allegations at the AMAs

The online scrutiny focuses heavily on a series of close-up video clips captured during the awards ceremony. According to viral reports from the fandom, Jung Kook was walking alongside his bandmates when his expression abruptly changed from cheerful to visibly uncomfortable and anxious.

Netizens quickly noticed the vocalist scanning the crowd. In the moments that followed, Jungkook was observed looking intensely frustrated and upset under the stadium lights, a stark contrast to his usual celebratory award-show presence.

Fan communities immediately cross-referenced the angle of the footage being recorded at that exact moment, pointing the finger directly at a long-standing, controversial fan-site operator.

Who Is Jungkook's Sasaeng Known as Headliner?

The individual at the centre of the controversy is a well-known fan-site manager operating under the pseudonym 'Headliner'. Within K-pop culture, extreme obsessive fans who invade the private lives of idols are known as sasaengs.

Alarming allegations within the ARMY fandom state that Headliner has actively stalked Jung Kook since the superstar was just 15 years old, tracking his private flights, domestic schedules, and international engagements.

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The latest AMAs footage shows the individual allegedly recording the idol from a close vantage point despite the intense discomfort it caused. The audacity of the individual to openly film the artist while he was visibly annoyed has provoked widespread outrage across social media platforms.

Big Hit Blacklisted Stalkers and K-Pop Security Failures

What makes the situation particularly alarming for fans is the official legal status of the individual in question. Big Hit Music, the management label representing BTS, maintains a strictly enforced, public blacklist of individuals banned from attending official events due to privacy violations and stalking behaviours.

Headliner is widely understood by the fandom to be officially confirmed on this blacklisted stalker list. However, it remains unconfirmed by official sources whether this specific individual was actually present at the venue or seen by Jung Kook during the AMAs.

Despite this lack of official verification, the online speculation has raised serious questions about how a barred individual could theoretically secure high-tier tickets in close proximity to the stage at a major Western awards show. The potential for such a security breach has highlighted a major loophole in international event management, where local venue security is often unfamiliar with the specific safety threats faced by foreign artists.

Triumphant Return and Major Wins at the AMAs

The unsettling crowd speculation contrasted sharply with what was otherwise a historic and celebratory evening for the South Korean group. Marking their first appearance at a major American awards show as a full unit in four years, following the completion of their mandatory military service, BTS completely dominated the event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The septet swept all three categories for which they were nominated, including the night's most prestigious accolade, Artist of the Year. This victory marks the second time BTS has taken home the grand prize, having previously made history with their first win in 2021.

In addition to the top honour, the group secured trophies for Best Male K-Pop Artist and Song of the Summer for their hit single 'Swim', taken from their chart-topping comeback album Arirang. The group opened the broadcast with a high-energy performance of their track 'Hooligan', reinforcing their position at the pinnacle of global music despite the ongoing concerns regarding individual artist security.