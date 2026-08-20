A California homeowner got an unexpected surprise in early August when he discovered a pregnant Pug-mix hiding beneath his porch. However, the real shock came when he saw her puppies.

Millie, who has a distinctly Pug-like appearance, had given birth to two puppies whose markings looked remarkably different from their mother's. Their black-and-white coats appeared almost like those of miniature cows.

The homeowner quickly contacted Oakdale Tiny Paws Rescue after finding the dogs. He sent the rescue a photograph of Millie and her newborn puppies. The image left the rescue team stunned.

'When I saw the picture, the first thing I said was, ''Omg, she has 2 little cows"', a spokesperson for Oakdale Tiny Paws Rescue told The Dodo.

The rescue did not hesitate. It agreed to take Millie and both puppies into its care. The trio was soon placed in foster care, where they could be monitored and given a safe place to recover.

Oakdale Tiny Paws Rescue is a foster-based, no-kill small-breed canine rescue serving California's Central Valley. Its stated mission is to save dogs from shelters and difficult circumstances, including pregnant mothers and puppies.

Millie Proves To Be a Devoted Mother

Despite the unusual appearance of her babies, there was nothing unusual about Millie's behaviour as a mother.

She remained attentive to her puppies and continued nursing them after being rescued.

'Millie is a good mama [and] has been feeding them without pause,' the spokesperson said.

The rescue named the two puppies Tillie and Bessie. Both appeared to be thriving in foster care. At the moment, however, one important question remains unanswered: who is their father?

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The puppies' distinctive coats have prompted plenty of speculation. Yet appearance alone cannot reliably establish a dog's breed or ancestry. Mixed-breed puppies can inherit very different combinations of physical traits from their parents. The rescue therefore hopes a DNA test will eventually provide a clearer answer.

According to CNN, the organisation said it did not have DNA testing included in its budget. It has nevertheless added a DNA test to its Amazon wish list as it works to raise the money needed.

Until then, the puppies' development could offer some clues as they grow.

Internet Wants To Know Who Dad Is

News of Millie's unusual litter quickly captured the attention of animal lovers online. Many people were fascinated by the puppies' striking markings and wanted to know what breed their father might be.

'They do havecow [sic] markings. I'm interested to see who dad was,' one Facebook user wrote.

'Wish I could afford a DNA test for you, but in the mean time I will be waiting for updates. Thank you for caring for these sweet babies,' the user said.

Others focused less on the mystery and more on the rescue itself.

'So glad you found them and took them home bless you,' one person wrote.

'They are adorable. You guys are awesome,' another added.

For now, Tillie and Bessie remain something of a canine mystery. Their unusual coats may eventually reveal more about their heritage, but their immediate future is far more important.

They have a safe foster home, a devoted mother and a rescue team determined to give all three dogs a second chance.