A commercial dog breeder from Iowa was able to avoid criminal charges after authorities removed 32 dogs from a property where inspectors reported severe neglect.

US District Judge Stephen Locher issued a preliminary injunction stating that the animals under Swedlund's care suffered needlessly due to consistent regulatory noncompliance.

Wuanita Swedlund operates a USDA-licensed dog breeding facility Farmington, Iowa. After USDA inspectors attempted to conduct compliance inspections and were repeatedly denied access, the Department of Justice sought a court order requiring the breeder to allow federal officials onto the property to examine the animals and the records.

The dogs were removed following a court-ordered inspection that uncovered poor living conditions, leading Iowa officials to seek their seizure.

While the Department of Justice pursues civil enforcement under the Animal Welfare Act civil enforcement framework, local officials determined that available evidence fell short of criminal standards.

Read more Parents and Grandparents Arrested After Sixteen 'Feral' Children Found Living Like Animals In Collapsing Squalid Conditions Parents and Grandparents Arrested After Sixteen 'Feral' Children Found Living Like Animals In Collapsing Squalid Conditions

Dogs Found in Poor Condition

Inspectors reported numerous concerns about the dogs' welfare as they entered the property. According to federal authorities, some animals appeared underweight or unwell, while several enclosures were heavily soiled. Inspectors also recorded flea infestations, inadequate sanitation and concerns about access to clean food and water. Some dogs were found in areas of the property that inspectors considered unsuitable for their care.

After reviewing the inspection findings, Iowa's state veterinarian determined that the animals should be removed from the property. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and seized all 32 dogs, which were later transferred to a local shelter to receive veterinary treatment and ongoing care, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors Decline To File Charges

After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges against Swedlund over the seizure. Authorities said they did not believe the available evidence was sufficient to prove a criminal offence beyond a reasonable doubt, the legal standard required for prosecution.

The Department of Justice is pursuing civil enforcement under the Animal Welfare Act, which governs the treatment of animals at licensed breeding facilities. The case seeks to ensure USDA inspectors can continue monitoring the property and enforcing federal animal welfare standards.

Breeder Defends Facility Amid National Outcry

While legal proceedings continue, the 35-year-old Swedlund has spoken publicly about the impact of the seizure on her family, telling Iowa Capital Dispatch that authorities seized the animals, some of whom she considered family pets, when all her three children were around to witness it, leaving them traumatised. 'They did it in front of the kids instead of having me there,' Swedlund stated.

'It hit them hard, actually, because some of them were emotional support animals. My kids have depression and anxiety, and this hit them pretty hard. For the first three days afterward, they didn't sleep at all. (The county) wouldn't even let me have a few dogs back just to help with the kids' health,' she told Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Judge Says Dogs 'Suffered Needlessly'

In granting a preliminary injunction, the federal court said the government had presented evidence showing the dogs had 'suffered needlessly' while at the breeding operation.

The judge ruled that continued inspections were necessary and allowed federal officials to keep accessing the property while the civil proceedings continue.

'Swedlund's noncompliance goes well beyond bureaucratic handwringing,' Judge Stephen Locher said in his ruling. 'The evidence shows that Swedlund has housed hundreds of dogs since acquiring her USDA license in 2023.

'She has consistently failed to provide her animals with adequate facilities, access to water, or access to medical care. It is evident that the animals in Swedlund's care suffered needlessly — precisely the type of harm that the Animal Welfare Act sought to prevent. The public's interest strongly favours a preliminary injunction.'

The Animal welfare organisation, ASPCA, which assisted after the dogs were removed, said many of the animals required medical treatment and rehabilitation before they could be considered for adoption. The organisation also noted that the breeder had previously received multiple USDA inspection citations before the latest enforcement action resulted in the seizure of the dogs.

As civil proceedings continue, the case underscores persistent regulatory challenges governing commercial animal breeding networks and federal oversight standards across the United States.