A family celebrating the New York Knicks' first NBA title in decades ended the night grieving the loss of a beloved dog shot dead by Los Angeles police officers. Days later, a growing public outcry, a fundraising campaign that has surpassed $90,000 (£67,099.50) and mounting demands for body-camera footage have turned Jameson's death into a wider debate about police use of force and transparency.

The two-year-old Golden Saint Bernard Doodle was fatally shot on 13 June after officers responded to reports of a screaming woman at an apartment complex in Canoga Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The woman had been celebrating the New York Knicks' championship victory when neighbours reported hearing screams.

Celebration Turned Into Tragedy

According to LAPD, officers from the Topanga Patrol Division were dispatched to the 7500 block of Jordan Avenue after receiving a report of a woman screaming inside an apartment.

Police said officers spoke with resident Marie Marseille, a nurse who was later identified by family members as Jameson's owner. During the interaction, Jameson began barking at officers while standing beside her.

The department said Marseille initially secured the dog behind a closed door. However, when the door was reopened, Jameson exited the apartment and allegedly charged towards one of the officers.

An officer then fired their weapon, killing the dog. Video recorded immediately after the shooting captured the emotional aftermath.

'Oh my god! Oh my God. I cannot believe this is happening,' Marseille can be heard crying. 'We were just so happy. We were just celebrating the Knicks. We were f****** celebrating the Knicks.'

Son Recalls Hearing Gunshots Over FaceTime

Jeremiah Garcia, Marseille's son, was watching the game from his girlfriend's home when he received a FaceTime call from his mother.

Speaking to NBC Los Angeles, Garcia said he heard two gunshots during the conversation before rushing back to the apartment complex.

'I spring up the stairs and I see yellow tape, caution tape on the stairwell. And I see my dog,' Garcia said.

'Then, I see my mom in my home just screaming at the top of her lungs. I tried to console her. I tried to. It was just so horrible.'

Garcia said the moment his mother told him Jameson had died remains etched in his memory.

''Jeremiah, Jeremiah, Jameson is dead.' I just broke down. I didn't know what to do.'

A memorial has since appeared outside the family's apartment, where neighbours have left flowers, messages and tributes.

'He was the best dog you would ever, ever see. Ever meet,' Garcia said. 'Everyone loved him, all my neighbours.'

Read more LAPD Under Fire After Fatal Shooting of Dog Jameson as Owner Marie Marseille Denies He 'Charged' Officers LAPD Under Fire After Fatal Shooting of Dog Jameson as Owner Marie Marseille Denies He 'Charged' Officers

Campaign For Justice Gains Momentum

Public support for the family has grown rapidly.

A GoFundMe campaign titled 'Justice for Jameson' has raised more than $90,000 (£67,099.50), with donations continuing to climb. The fundraising page describes Jameson as the 'sweetest boy in the world' and says proceeds will help cover cremation costs and support efforts to seek accountability.

The case has also drawn the attention of civil rights advocates.

The Los Angeles chapter of the National Action Network has demanded the immediate release of body-worn camera footage and the identities of the officers involved in the shooting.

Najee Ali, senior organiser for the organisation, said transparency is essential if the public is to understand whether department policies were followed.

'The tragic killing of Jameson was unnecessary and unwarranted,' Ali said. 'We demand immediate accountability, which can only happen through the prompt release of the body-worn camera footage and the names of the officers responsible for shooting and killing Jameson.'

Jonathan Moseley, the group's Western Regional Director, questioned whether officers had alternatives available before using deadly force. Body-camera footage could provide the clearest picture yet of how the encounter unfolded and whether Jameson posed the threat officers described. As of Monday, LAPD had not publicly released video from the incident.

'If officers had sufficient time to draw and fire a weapon, they had sufficient time to consider less-lethal alternatives, including the use of a Taser,' he said.