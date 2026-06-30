Katie Price has been offered £5,000 by PETA to stop acquiring pets after the charity condemned her latest £2,000 Dubai puppy purchase and repeated long‑running concerns about her record with animals. The animal rights group said the cash offer remains on the table after Price and her husband, Lee Andrews, bought a pomsky for about 9,800 dirhams, roughly £2,000, in Dubai.

The news emerged after Price posted video of herself and Andrews signing paperwork for the dog, which they described as their 'baby boy' and 'little boy'. The puppy, a cross between a Siberian husky and a Pomeranian, was bought while Price was already facing claims that two of her Sphynx cats had been stolen from her home in Dubai.

PETA's Cash Offer After Dubai Puppy Buy

PETA UK's senior vice president, Mimi Bekhechi, did not mince her words. In a statement provided to a previous report, she accused Price of acting with little regard for the animals already linked to her, saying one of her cats was 'reportedly still missing' and questioning why she had 'flown to another country and acquired a new dog'. Bekhechi also said PETA's £5,000 offer for Price to stop collecting animals remained open.

This is not the first time the charity has moved against the former glamour model. In February 2024, PETA publicly offered Price £5,000 in exchange for a legally binding promise never to acquire another animal, after reporting that she had bought a new pet around the same time she gave away her young dog, Tank.

Charity Repeats Its Warning Over Animal Care

PETA said its concerns about Price were based on a string of previous incidents involving animals in her care. The charity said at least seven pets had died, while others had been sold or given away.

Price has also said her cats Eileen and Doris were missing after she travelled to Dubai, telling followers that she lived in a private area and that they did not simply disappear. On social media, she asked whoever had them to return them, saying, 'They are my babies'.

Missing Cats And A History Of Controversy

The latest row has added another layer to a story that has followed Price for years. In PETA's own words, the charity believes her repeated animal acquisitions show a pattern it sees as unacceptable.

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To recall, the criticism is not new. PETA's original offer in 2024 followed public concern over what it described as repeated problems with animals under Price's supervision, and the charity's latest statement repeated that position. The group also said Price's reported financial troubles and upcoming bankruptcy court hearing formed part of the background to the offer.

The missing‑cats claim has intensified the attention around the puppy purchase. Mirror and other outlets reported that Price said one cat, Eileen, had returned home while Doris remained missing, after she told followers the animals had been there the night before she left for Dubai.

Online Backlash And Unanswered Questions

The detail about the missing cats has kept the story alive online, where the reaction has stayed sharp and the questions have not gone away.

PETA said Price's acceptance of the offer would be applauded by fans and would send a message about responsible animal guardianship. For now, the dispute remains unresolved, with the charity pressing the same point and Price's latest puppy purchase sitting at the centre of it.