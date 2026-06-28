A California 'no-kill' animal rescue is under investigation after authorities said they discovered the remains of 117 dogs, many with apparent gunshot wounds, on the grounds of Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna.

The findings were announced by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office as investigators continue a criminal inquiry into alleged animal cruelty, fraud, theft, and conspiracy. No charges have been filed, and the sanctuary's owner has denied wrongdoing.

The investigation began in April after the sheriff's office said it received what it described as credible information alleging felony animal abuse and fraud at the facility. Local media reported that the inquiry was prompted after a neighbour entered the property without permission and uncovered what they believed were buried dogs.

Investigators later determined that the rescue had taken in around 900 animals since the start of 2025 but recorded only 116 adoptions, leaving more than 700 animals unaccounted for, according to Sheriff William Honsal.

California Animal Rescue Investigation Uncovers Buried Dogs

Investigators executed search warrants at the 50-acre property, excavating fields where they believed animals had been buried in mass graves. During the searches, authorities recovered the intact remains of 117 dogs from two excavation sites, along with 21 dog skulls and hundreds of other bones.

Investigators have found the remains of 117 dogs in various states of decomposition - many of which were found with gunshot wounds - on the grounds of a purported "no-kill" animal shelter in northern California.



Authorities excavated open fields at Miranda's Rescue Animal… pic.twitter.com/wMsEGRjWQl — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) June 28, 2026

The sheriff's office also said around 600 dog collars were found during the investigation, while six loose microchips were recovered near one of the burial locations. Most of the deceased dogs were microchipped, and investigators are now analysing the data in an effort to identify the animals and establish how they ended up at the sanctuary.

One of the most significant discoveries came after forensic examinations of the remains. Authorities said 70 of the recovered bodies were X-rayed, and bullet fragments were found. Preliminary examinations indicated that many of the animals had died from gunshot wounds.

As investigators continued excavating another section of the property, they found additional dog remains in advanced stages of decomposition. They also identified a barn where investigators believe many of the dogs may have been killed, although the sheriff's office has not released further details while the investigation remains active.

California Animal Rescue Owner Rejects Allegations

Before the latest findings were announced, sanctuary owner Shannon Miranda issued an online statement defending the rescue and disputing claims made by authorities and media reports.

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Miranda argued that coverage of the investigation had presented 'an incomplete and, in some cases, inaccurate picture' of the facility.

He maintained that Miranda's Rescue operates as a 'no-kill rescue' and said the organisation frequently accepts animals that other shelters are unable to place.

According to Miranda, euthanasia has only been carried out in exceptional circumstances involving animals suffering from terminal illnesses or those considered an ongoing danger to people or other animals. He denied that animals were euthanised simply to create space at the shelter.

Those claims have not been verified by investigators, and no criminal court has assessed the evidence gathered so far.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has urged the public not to conclude while the investigation continues, describing the inquiry as extensive and involving a significant amount of forensic evidence that still needs to be examined.

Officials said that if investigators determine there is sufficient evidence to support allegations of animal cruelty, fraud, or other offences, the case will be submitted to prosecutors to consider whether criminal charges should be filed.

For now, the investigation remains ongoing. While authorities have outlined what they say was discovered during the searches, Shannon Miranda has not been charged with any offence and continues to dispute allegations surrounding the operation of the rescue. Until prosecutors decide whether to pursue charges, the claims made by both investigators and the sanctuary owner should be treated with appropriate caution.