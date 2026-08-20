Miami influencer Meliza Campos-Sánchez has been arrested after police say videos posted to her Instagram showed her pouring hot candle wax on her two young daughters before an intentionally started kitchen fire at their home.

The 26-year-old, who had built an online following by presenting herself as a lifestyle and property influencer, was taken for a mental-health evaluation after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Sunday.

According to reports, she was arrested the following day and faces charges including first-degree arson, child abuse and two counts of child neglect. The case has drawn fresh attention to her online persona, her family circumstances and the disturbing videos that investigators are now citing.

Who Is Miami Influencer Meliza Campos-Sánchez?

Campos-Sánchez, who has been described online as an 'unfiltered realtor', had built an Instagram following of about 55,000 people. Her content focused on lifestyle, property and messages about confidence, financial independence and empowerment.

She is the mother of two girls, aged six and three, and was married to Yusniel Cue. According to arrest documents, the couple had been experiencing marital problems and had separated about a week before the incident, with Cue staying at his parents' home.

What Happened at the Miami Home?

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to Campos-Sánchez's home in the 4200 block of Southwest 95th Avenue on August 16 after a kitchen fire was reported.

Read more Florida Mum Charged With Arson After Disturbing Video Shows Her Pouring Hot Wax on Kids Before Setting Kitchen Fire Florida Mum Charged With Arson After Disturbing Video Shows Her Pouring Hot Wax on Kids Before Setting Kitchen Fire

Investigators determined that someone had deliberately started the blaze using an open flame, combustible clothing, and an ignitable liquid believed to be rubbing alcohol. Police later recovered a red lighter, a silver mask and a bottle containing a clear liquid believed to be rubbing alcohol.

The investigation took a more serious turn when officers learned about two Instagram videos allegedly recorded around the same time.

In one, Campos-Sánchez appears to melt wax from lit candles and pour it onto herself before allegedly applying it to the hands of her daughters. The children can be heard reacting to the heat. The affidavit also says she appeared to tell them not to be afraid.

In another video, she allegedly wears a silver mask while dancing in the kitchen before spraying liquid over clothing and setting it alight with a lighter.

What Did the Children Tell Investigators?

According to the arrest affidavit, Campos-Sánchez's older daughter told investigators that she and her younger sister were near the kitchen when their mother started the fire.

The girl reportedly said her mother threw a glass mug and later used a bowl of water to extinguish the flames. She also described Campos-Sánchez bringing the children into the kitchen and pouring hot wax onto herself and both girls.

The fire caused minor damage to the tiled kitchen floor, while burnt clothing was later found in an outdoor rubbish bin.

What Happened to Meliza Campos-Sánchez?

Campos-Sánchez was taken to hospital for a mental-health evaluation under Florida's Baker Act before being arrested on 17 August.

She was subsequently booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre and remains in custody. A judge ordered that she have no contact with her daughters, who were placed in their father's care.

Cue had previously raised concerns with authorities about the children's safety and reportedly told investigators about an earlier suicide attempt by Campos-Sánchez.

The case remains in its early stages, and the allegations against Campos-Sánchez have yet to be tested in court.