Motion-activated trail cameras planted on neighbouring land have helped expose what investigators describe as a killing ground at a Northern California 'no-kill' animal rescue, where the buried remains of 117 dogs were pulled from the soil.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office recovered the intact carcasses from two dig sites at Miranda's Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna on 25 June 2026, closing a three-day excavation that drew in the FBI, the California Department of Justice and forensic veterinarians. Many of the animals showed bullet fragments on X-ray, and investigators believe the dogs were shot.

A rural sanctuary that long marketed itself as a safe haven now sits at the centre of a felony animal cruelty and fraud inquiry stretching back several years and involving hundreds of missing animals.

How a Neighbour's Surveillance Cameras Cracked the Case Open

The investigation began on 22 April 2026, after two local animal advocates approached deputies with what the sheriff's office termed credible information about killings and burials at the 50-acre property on Sandy Prairie Road.

One of the women, Jennifer Raymond, runs the nonprofit Humboldt Spay/Neuter Network and had bought the parcel bordering the rescue roughly a year earlier. She told the Lost Coast Outpost she made the purchase deliberately, so she could watch what happened to the dogs arriving at Miranda's gates.

Raymond mounted trail cameras overlooking a field on the rescue's grounds and trimmed back brush to improve the view, according to the search warrant affidavit written by Detective Julian Aguilera.

On 26 April, she and fellow rescuer Jenna Kilby reviewed footage they believed showed dogs being tipped into a large grave. The pair slipped through a gap in the fence that evening, dug up eight dogs and kept the bodies in a freezer before handing them to deputies on 1 May.

Inside the Excavation: Carcasses, Bullet Fragments and Hundreds of Collars

A second search warrant on 23 June authorised investigators to excavate the open fields, and crews used ground-penetrating radar to pinpoint disturbed soil. Over three days they recovered 117 intact canine remains, then logged a separate pit holding 21 dog skulls, hundreds of loose bones and six microchips, the sheriff's office said in its 26 June release.

Forensic veterinarians and USDA staff X-rayed 70 of the dogs on site. Many carried bullet fragments, and investigators gave a preliminary cause of death of gunshot wounds for a large share of them. Sheriff's investigators also flagged a spot inside a barn as the likely killing area, where they counted more than 600 dog collars. Other carcasses lay in advanced decomposition, and the prosecution team chose to document and rebury them rather than disturb remains holding little evidentiary value.

Under California law, a rescue may legally shoot an animal to euthanise it, provided the shot strikes the head and brings a quick death, as the North Coast Journal reported. That legal nuance is one reason the case hinges less on the act of shooting itself than on the question of why so many supposedly cared-for animals ended up dead.

The Financial Motive Alleged in the Search Warrant Affidavit

Detective Aguilera's affidavit sets out a suspected money-driven scheme. Shelters and municipalities across California paid Miranda's Rescue to take in dogs, generally between £295 and £1,075 ($400 and $1,450) per animal depending on the contract. Investigators estimated the rescue received more than 600 dogs in a single year and collected roughly £378,000 ($510,000) in associated payments.

Oakland Animal Services alone transferred 445 animals between 2023 and 2025, worth an estimated £132,000 ($178,000) to the operation. The affidavit zeroes in on one dog, Zora, a healthy animal sent from Oakland that Miranda texted a shelter employee had been 'adopted' on 25 April. Aguilera wrote that he believed Miranda intentionally killed Zora to keep receiving dogs and the funds attached to them, and that Miranda later admitted lying about the adoption.

Sheriff William Honsal has framed the scale of the problem in stark terms. He said more than 900 dogs arrived at the rescue from across the state since the start of 2025, yet only 116 adoptions have been confirmed, leaving over 700 animals unaccounted for.

Miranda, who has run the rescue for more than three decades, has not been arrested or charged. In a statement posted to the rescue's website on 18 June, he argued that recent coverage painted an incomplete and at times inaccurate picture of his work, and he insisted the organisation does not euthanise animals simply to free up space. He acknowledged that euthanasia happens in rare cases involving terminal illness or dangerous behaviour.

Speaking to the North Coast Journal, Miranda disputed the detective's account of their interview and said he shot five dogs over a roughly two-week stretch when he could not reach a vet, with three others killed during attacks by aggressive animals. He has denied running a money-making operation. California offers no certification for animal sanctuaries, so neither state nor county authorities can force the facility to close, and Honsal confirmed that roughly 50 dogs remain on the property under thrice-weekly monitoring.

The sheriff's office has scheduled a press conference for 2pm on 29 June, and says any charging decision will follow a lengthy review by the district attorney, the state attorney general and federal prosecutors.

For now, the grave that a neighbour's hidden cameras first revealed has surrendered 117 of its dead, while the fate of hundreds more dogs stays buried somewhere in the records of a sanctuary that once called itself their refuge.