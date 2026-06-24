Candace Owens has warned Albanians to resist a proposed Kushner-Trump development project, claiming on social media that allowing foreign investors to purchase land could lead to consequences similar to those experienced by Palestinians.

The political commentator made the remarks on X while responding to online claims that protests in Albania were escalating over a development linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

In the said post, a video shows demonstrations opposing the proposed project, with some protesters allegedly calling for the resignation of the Albanian government.

Owens Compares Albania To Palestine

Owens used Allen's post as a springboard for land ownership, national identity, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

BREAKING: Protests in Albania are escalating, with demonstrators now calling for the resignation of the entire government amid growing anger over the proposed Kushner-Ivanka Trump development project.



What began as opposition to a luxury development is rapidly turning into a… pic.twitter.com/ZbnU08OYts — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 23, 2026

'I love Albania for this,' she wrote.

She then drew a direct historical parallel between opposition to the reported development and Palestinian concerns over land purchases in the early twentieth century.

I love Albania for this.

This is how it began for the Palestinians— the Rothschilds and their agents buying up land. What came next was the Nakba and the erasure of their identity, followed by today’s Holocaust.

Fight Israeli settlers like the hell that you will endure if you… https://t.co/TrUPVqf2w8 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 23, 2026

'This is how it began for the Palestinians,' Owens wrote, referring to 'the Rothschilds and their agents buying up land'.

Her post went further, linking those historical events to what she described as 'the Nakba and the erasure of their identity, followed by today's Holocaust'.

Owens urged Albanians to resist what she characterised as encroachment by outside interests.

'Fight Israeli settlers like hell that you will endure if you don't. This is the only way,' she wrote.

Owens framed the issue through the lens of one of the world's most contested geopolitical conflicts, presenting Albania as a country that could face a similar fate if citizens failed to oppose the project.

Whether that comparison is justified was not addressed in the post or the comments below her post. Owens simply presented the argument as a warning rather than a prediction.

X Users React to Owens' Sentiments

Users echoed Owens' concerns and viewed the reported protests as a legitimate defence of national identity and local interests.

One commenter wrote, 'They should keep going,' before drawing parallels with the 1936 Arab revolt and describing opposition to Jewish immigration during the British Mandate period in Palestine. The user ended the post with the message, 'Power to Albania.'

Read more Albanians Not Backing Down as Protesters Send Construction Crates Downhill Over Kushner-Linked Development Plans Albanians Not Backing Down as Protesters Send Construction Crates Downhill Over Kushner-Linked Development Plans

Another response focused on Albania's history and landscape rather than the Middle East comparison itself. 'We deeply value Albania's natural beauty and the fact that much of it remains untouched,' the commenter wrote, adding that historical pressures had contributed to many Albanians leaving their homeland.

Others questioned the wisdom of continuing with a project that had reportedly generated controversy. A commenter suggested that if Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump had genuinely underestimated public opposition, they might be better served by withdrawing from the proposal altogether. The commenter argued they should 'back out quietly' and apologise for the disruption allegedly caused to Albanians.

But not everyone agreed.

Some challenged Owens' characterisation of land purchases, arguing that legal transactions should not be equated with dispossession.

'Oh no they bought land! What a terrible crime,' the commenter wrote, before asserting that willing sellers had participated in such transactions.

Protests in Albania Over Kushner-Trump Project

The project linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump involves luxury resorts on the largely uninhabited Sazan Island and nearby coastal areas around the protected Vjosa-Narta Lagoon and Zvërnec peninsula.

Sazan Island, Albania's largest island, is a former military outpost filled with Cold War bunkers and long closed to the public. Kushner's investment interests have backed plans reportedly worth around €1.4 billion that would transform part of the island into a luxury destination with hotels, villas, apartments, and a marina. Opponents argue the project risks permanently altering one of Albania's most distinctive landscapes, while supporters see it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to place Albania on the map for high-end international tourism.

Supporters, including Prime Minister Edi Rama's government, argue the development could transform Albania's tourism industry, attract billions in investment, and create jobs.

Critics see something very different. They argue that protected coastal areas are being opened up for elite development, potentially damaging sensitive habitats used by flamingos, sea turtles, and other wildlife. Environmental groups have also raised concerns about changes to planning rules and the transparency of how the projects were approved.