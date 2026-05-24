Jason Derulo and Saweetie are facing lawsuits in Japan after promoters of the Afro Jam Festival accused both artists of taking advance payments and then failing to perform at scheduled shows in July 2025. The claims, which remain allegations, seek millions in damages and have put an awkward spotlight on how the festival was booked, billed and ultimately derailed.

Afro Jam was promoted as Japan's first major Afrobeats festival, with dates planned across Okinawa, Osaka and Tokyo before only the Tokyo events went ahead. That gap between the original pitch and the final outcome is now the centre of the dispute, and it is the sort of contractual mess that can grow expensive very quickly.

Derulo and Saweetie Under Fire in Japan

According to the filings reported by Billboard, Moon Dream Production Co. and SFL Group say Derulo received a $200,000 advance to perform at Okinawa Arena and Osaka's Ookini Arena Maishima, while Saweetie was paid $100,000 to appear at the festival's shows. The promoters allege both acts backed out despite the money changing hands, and Derulo's complaint says he 'refused and continues to refuse to refund plaintiff's deposit.'

A concert promoter, Moon Dream Production, is suing Saweetie and Icy Grl Touring for fraud and breach of contract, seeking $3 million in punitive damages



Saweetie agreed to perform 4 shows in Japan from July 18–26, 2025, for a $200k fee, and received a $100k deposit.



The… pic.twitter.com/WNdfkxvFt7 — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) May 19, 2026

The Derulo case is further complicated by claims from promoters that they later discovered he had already been scheduled to perform in Spain on the same dates. If substantiated, such a scheduling conflict could shift the matter beyond a straightforward cancellation and into potential allegations of misrepresentation and breach of agreement, along with financial losses linked to payments that were not expected to have been disbursed.

FINALLY DROPPED⚖️NEW FILING⚖️Saweetie has now been sued in Los Angeles over a failed Japan concert deal, with promoters alleging they paid a $100,000 advance and then watched her perform for other venues on the same dates. A complaint filed by Moon Dream Production Co. and SFL… pic.twitter.com/2uQ7fIcfi3 — Document Tingz (@DocumentTingz) May 21, 2026

Saweetie's case is framed a little differently but lands in the same place. The complaint alleges she accepted the $100,000 advance, was helped with a visa by the festival team, then did not appear at the contracted shows and instead performed at unrelated Tokyo nightclubs. Those allegations, if they hold up in court, would be the sort of bad look artists and promoters alike spend years trying to avoid.

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Millions in Damages

The sums involved are significant. The lawsuits reportedly seek the return of advance payments, along with an additional $300,000 per artist to cover non-refundable expenses, as well as further punitive damages that could bring the overall total into the millions. The scale of the claim reflects losses extending beyond ticket sales, as the collapse of a festival can trigger wider financial repercussions, including costs affecting venues, staffing, logistics, advertising commitments, and customer refunds.

Jason Derulo is also facing a lawsuit tied to Japan’s Afro Jam Festival, with concert promoters Moon Dream Production Co. and SFL Group suing him for hundreds of thousands in damages.



The suit, filed May 14, alleges Derulo was paid a $200,000 advance in 2024 to perform at… https://t.co/Yrllzx9l0b pic.twitter.com/wagzENqXBG — Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) May 21, 2026

John Kwatakye-Atiko, founder of Popularity PR, said that an advance payment is not considered a gift, noting that performance agreements typically require repayment if the artist is responsible for failing to fulfil the booking. He added that such disputes often hinge on contractual details, particularly scheduling conflicts and exclusivity clauses, which represent the less visible but legally decisive aspects of the industry.

Kwatakye-Atiko went further, calling the fallout for the promoter a 'compounding financial disaster.' In his view, the promoter remains legally responsible for the costs of staging the event even when the talent never turns up. That is a brutal equation, and one that festival organisers know all too well when high-profile bookings collapse at the last minute.

The Industry Habit

The disputes also echo a familiar pattern in pop and hip-hop bookings, where reputation can outrun the contracts meant to restrain it. Kwatakye-Atiko suggested that trouble often follows when artists are managed through friends or family rather than experienced business teams, or when the right people are not in the room when deals are being made.

He pointed to Derulo's own business history, noting that the singer fired his long-time manager Frank Harris in 2022 amid a dispute over commission payments. The reference is not proof of anything in the Japan case, of course, but it does underline the awkward truth that entertainment disputes so often begin long before anyone gets to a court filing.

As for Saweetie's representation, United Talent Agency is not named in the lawsuit and is believed to have had no direct role in the booking. Kwatakye-Atiko said the engagement was more likely arranged directly by the artist or a member of her team, adding that major agencies such as UTA do not typically build their reputations on scheduling conflicts or double bookings.

For now, the allegations sit where lawsuits usually do at the start, in the uneasy space between accusation and proof. What is clear is that two major artists, one festival and a lot of money are now caught in a dispute that, for everyone involved, is going to require more than a sharp statement and a clean social media feed.