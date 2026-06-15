A bizarre online storm erupted just hours before UFC Freedom 250 at the White House after screenshots appearing to show Eric Trump asking UFC legend Daniel Cormier whether fights were 'rigged' spread rapidly across social media.

The alleged exchange triggered accusations of insider betting concerns, fuelled heated debate among MMA fans, and generated thousands of reactions within minutes. However, the controversy took a dramatic turn when the post vanished, Eric Trump denied any involvement, and questions emerged over whether the screenshots were authentic at all.

Viral Screenshots Trigger Online Frenzy

The controversy began when a now-deleted post from Daniel Cormier's X account appeared to show a private conversation allegedly involving Eric Trump.

According to screenshots shared online, the exchange started with questions about fighter injuries before escalating to a more controversial message.

One alleged message read: 'I'll just cut to the chase. Are any of the fights tomorrow rigged? I've been eyeing the Lopes fight and I think an upset wouldn't be too unrealistic. $$'

The screenshots quickly went viral, with some social media users claiming they revealed an attempt to obtain insider information ahead of UFC Freedom 250, a highly publicised event staged on the White House grounds.

Cormier's account also appeared to criticise the alleged approach, stating: 'I refuse to stay silent' and condemning what was described as 'insider behavior'.

The post attracted immediate attention because Cormier remains one of the UFC's most recognisable figures, serving as both an analyst and commentator for major events.

MAJOR BREAKING: In a now deleted post by former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, he posted screenshots of Eric Trump trying to get an insider scoop on whether any of the MMA fights at the White House are rigged so that he could try and illegally make money off of them..



Below is the… pic.twitter.com/lj28ipXv8Y — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 14, 2026

Daniel Cormier Deletes The Post

The situation became even more confusing when the original post disappeared roughly 15 minutes after it was published.

Observers who had seen the screenshots in real time continued sharing copies across social media platforms, causing speculation to grow even after the original source was removed. Shortly afterwards, Cormier's account posted another message that raised further questions.

Reports indicate that UFC representatives were also caught off guard by the controversy. A spokesman reportedly said he had 'no clue' about the situation when asked before the event began.

As a UFC broadcaster and promotional ambassador, Cormier is prohibited from betting on UFC contests, making the allegations particularly sensitive if the messages had been genuine.

Eric Trump Denies Sending Any Messages

Eric Trump responded publicly after the screenshots gained traction online.

In a statement posted on X, he rejected the allegations entirely and claimed the messages were fabricated.

'This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary.'

This is completely fake! I have never reached out to Daniel. In fact, this is scary. https://t.co/ZrnIkHBQ4f — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 15, 2026

His response immediately shifted the conversation from alleged insider discussions to concerns about manipulated content and the growing use of artificial intelligence tools capable of generating convincing screenshots. Several social media users began questioning whether the images had been digitally created, altered, or generated using AI technology.

Despite widespread sharing of the screenshots, no independent verification has emerged proving that the conversation actually occurred. Likewise, no evidence has been produced showing that Eric Trump sent the messages attributed to him.

Claims Being Debunked

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of an already controversial UFC Freedom 250 event, which attracted political attention because of its White House location and the close relationship between President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White.

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Ironically, one of the key details mentioned in the purported exchange also failed to materialise. The screenshots suggested interest in a potential upset involving Diego Lopes, but Lopes went on to win convincingly, defeating Steve Garcia by knockout.

The screenshots were deleted, the alleged sender has denied involvement, and no verified evidence has surfaced confirming the authenticity of the conversation. As a result, claims that Eric Trump privately asked whether White House UFC bouts were 'rigged' have effectively been debunked by the lack of supporting evidence and the direct denial from Trump himself.