The latest developments in UAP disclosure have seen the US government publish additional files on unidentified anomalous phenomena, even as whistleblowers assert knowledge of multiple alien species. The third tranche of records appeared on 12 June 2026 under the PURSUE programme, supplementing May releases ordered by presidential directive earlier in the year.

These additions feature videos, documents and images spanning decades, yet critics maintain that the material provides little beyond grainy footage to support extraordinary assertions of non-human origins.

Grusch Allegations of Multiple Alien Species

Former intelligence officer David Grusch, as reported by C-Span, addressed a 9 June press conference alongside bipartisan members of Congress. He stated that the US government is aware of 'several' kinds of extraterrestrial life.

Grusch described long-standing programmes for the retrieval and study of non-human craft, along with associated biological material, based on his discussions with numerous individuals who held direct knowledge. He further, in a Fox News report, alleged that certain intelligence agencies maintain annual slush funds worth several billion dollars, around $4 billion (£3 billion), shielded from standard congressional scrutiny and oversight mechanisms.

The group called for legal protections for whistleblowers and the declassification of additional specific records, including those concerning incidents outside the United States.

Nature of the Released UAP Evidence

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According to BBC, the newest files contain accounts of glowing orbs and unusual lights observed in the northeastern United States in recent years, including 2025 and 2026 cases where FBI personnel interviewed witnesses and reportedly saw similar phenomena themselves.

Earlier documents recount sightings of manoeuvring objects from the late 1940s, such as those near sensitive sites in New Mexico, where witnesses described objects that manoeuvred, flew away and disappeared before exploding.

Released videos and images are predominantly grainy recordings from military sensors, depicting spherical objects, discs and other forms in various locations. Government reviewers have categorised all cases in the tranches as unresolved, with no determination of extraterrestrial involvement or advanced foreign technology.

Calls for Stronger Proof Beyond Footage

Analysts at the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office have consistently reported an absence of evidence pointing to extraterrestrial technology across their examinations of UAP reports.

Many observers, including scientists and former officials, emphasise that the public footage often lacks the resolution or contextual data needed for firm conclusions, with some examples showing objects that later analyses attributed to mundane sources.

Bipartisan lawmakers have pressed for the release of higher-quality sensor data and videos referenced by whistleblowers during hearings and briefings. A TikTok video uploaded by ABC News Live highlighted aspects of the latest Pentagon file release, focusing on footage of a mysterious hovering light from the previous summer.

Recent CBS News polling finds that 63% of Americans believe intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, and one in five think extraterrestrials have already visited Earth. Meanwhile, 84% suspect the government knows more about UAP than it has shared publicly, reflecting broad scepticism toward official transparency efforts

The June tranche enlarges the accessible body of UAP material without settling questions about the nature or origin of the phenomena described. Further releases are scheduled as the declassification effort proceeds amid continued debate.