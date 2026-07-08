Katie Price has revealed one of the most traumatic experiences of her life, saying she suffered a miscarriage as a teenager after allegedly being assaulted by her first boyfriend.

The television personality made the emotional disclosure in her new documentary Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, where she reflected on how the abusive relationship shaped her view of love and contributed to a lifetime of unhealthy romances.

The candid revelation has become one of the most talked-about moments from the four-part series, offering a deeply personal look at the trauma behind her often-public relationships.

Katie Opens Up About Teenage Abuse and Miscarriage

As reported by The Sun, Price recalled entering her first relationship with a man older than her.

'He was 25, I was 15, I was a kid really,' she said. Price shared that she lost her virginity to him, adding, 'He was on drugs, drank a lot, used to drink drive a lot, hit me...made me do things I didn't want to do.'

She described the extreme level of control he exerted over her daily movements, explaining, 'I used to have to look forward, I couldn't look to the left or right, "are you looking at that man, are you doing this, are you doing that?"'

The former glamour model went on to reveal that she lost the baby over the abuse. 'I was pregnant with him, kicked me in the belly, lost the baby,' Price said.

'All Relationships I've Had Have Been Wrong'

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Price said reflecting on the abuse helped her understand why so many of her relationships as an adult became unhealthy.

'Even talking about it now, as I've never really sat and spoken about it, it actually makes sense why I've gone for those kind of relationships. Very, very, very unhealthy, because that's what I've been used to from young, being abused by men, and my first relationship was abusive,' she said.

She added: 'Subconsciously it has affected me, and I think from then, all relationships I've had with men have been wrong. It ends up being toxic, jealousy, unhealthy.'

Price has been married four times, most recently to Lee Andrews.

Her Mother Recalls Trying to Help

Price's mother, Amy, said she knew from the beginning that the relationship was dangerous and tried to keep her daughter away from him.

'It was the first boyfriend that she had. She met him at the stables, he was older than her, he was definitely the wrong one,' Amy said.

After Katie told her she was moving in with him, Amy said she sought help from social services but was told there was little they could do. Amy said she encouraged her daughter to leave whenever she described the abuse.

Recalling one incident, Amy said: 'One day he ripped all her clothes up. He ripped her boots up so she had no clothes to wear. She went along to the end of the road with just a towel around her and I picked her up and she came home.'

Documentary Revisits Her Personal Struggles

The revelation comes in Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, a four-part documentary exploring the television personality's relationships, mental health, motherhood and life under intense public scrutiny.

The series also features candid interviews with members of her family, including children Junior and Princess, as they reflect on the impact of her personal struggles.