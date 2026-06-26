Country singer Alexis Wilkins has fired back at critics after her National Anthem performance at the Freedom 250 Rally in Washington DC on Wednesday, 24 June, triggered a wave of backlash online, with many accusing the 27-year-old of landing the high-profile slot only because she is the girlfriend of FBI director Kash Patel.

The performance at the National Mall formed part of the launch of former President Donald Trump's Great American State Fair and was billed as a patriotic curtain-raiser for celebrations marking the nation's 250th birthday. Wilkins, who has built her brand around small-town Americana and military support, walked out in front of the President's Own United States Marine Band and a crowd of supporters, only to find herself trending for all the wrong reasons within hours.

Alexis Wilkins Fires Back At Critics After Brutal National Anthem Backlash

The news came after clips of the National Anthem, shared widely on X and other platforms, drew angry posts from viewers questioning Wilkins' vocal ability and suggesting political favouritism. Several users claimed, without evidence, that her romantic relationship with Patel, 46, was the real reason she took centre stage at such a symbolic event.

By Thursday, 25 June, Wilkins had clearly had enough of the sniping. Taking to X, she posted a photo of herself from the rally and delivered a pointed, if carefully worded, defence of both her performance and her place on that stage.

'Since I was very little, I have loved the USA,' she wrote. 'I have worked with Veterans, supported the freedoms we so uniquely celebrate here in the US because I have lived all over to learn the difference, advocated for small towns and the people who live in them, loved my home of Arkansas, and worked very hard and made great sacrifices to center my career around the things that I believe in.'

She went on to describe the Freedom 250 appearance as 'an honour,' stressing that she sang The Star-Spangled Banner with 'the incredible President's Own Marine Band for the nation's 250th birthday, at a celebration filled with people of all walks and all creeds, as it should be.'

Wilkins closed her statement with a full-throated patriotic flourish, 'God Bless America, the shining city on the hill - forever.'

That post was the closest she came to addressing the nepotism allegations directly. She did not mention Patel by name, nor the online furore, but the message was clear enough. If critics thought she had stumbled into the gig by luck and proximity, she was determined to remind them she has spent years grinding away in country music circles and veteran-focused charity work.

Social Media Turns On Wilkins Over National Anthem Performance

In case you missed it, the backlash to Alexis Wilkins' National Anthem performance started almost as soon as the final note faded. While there was no formal assessment from organisers or officials, the internet did what the internet does, dissecting every wobble and choice of phrasing in her delivery.

One X user, replying beneath a video of the performance, dismissed it bluntly as 'very meh,' adding with heavy sarcasm, 'A thousand others could have really brought it. Just remember, she got the job on her own merit, by being a successful country music vocalist. Of course, she is the only one making that claim.'

Another critic went further, mocking her tone as 'the vocal equivalent of a bowl of potato salad with raisins in it,' and comparing the performance to 'a senior who forced her way into the freshman talent show because she couldn't get into choir even though she auditioned every year.' It was spiteful, oddly specific stuff, but it racked up likes.

A third commenter, blending faint praise with a dig at her age, wrote, 'She did fine. I'm sure once she graduates from high school and her voice matures, she will do her church choir proud.'

Others took aim squarely at Kash Patel and Trump's team. One user called the performance 'one h-lluva a desperate and expensive transaction on #KashPatel's part to keep his "girlfriend" playing her role,' before asking whether this was really 'the best we can do for America's 250 birthday kickoff.' Another commenter fumed that 'Donald Trump should stop listening to his r------d advisers, because the more he does, the more people are turning against him.'

And still the theme came back to Patel. 'Is the FBI Director's girlfriend really the best they could get for our 250th opening celebration?' one user asked, framing the issue less as a musical misstep and more as another example of political cronyism.

The identities or affiliations of those posting the comments cannot be independently verified, so the social media reaction should be treated with caution. What is clear, however, is that the clip tapped into a broader irritation among some voters who see Trump-world events as reward systems for loyalists and insiders.

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Kash Patel Link Puts Spotlight On Power, Patronage And Patriotism

For starters, the scrutiny on Wilkins is not only about a few flat notes. It is about what her booking appears to represent. National Anthems are lightning rods at the best of times, and, in a hyper-political setting like the Freedom 250 Rally, every casting decision becomes a mini culture-war skirmish.

Wilkins' relationship with Kash Patel, a high-profile figure in conservative politics, ensured that her appearance would never be seen as just another gig. When she later shared a backstage photo with Patel and three costumed actors dressed as America's Founding Fathers, critics seized on it as evidence of the cosy overlap between political power and personal relationships.

Officially, no one involved in the rally has suggested she was chosen for any reason other than her credentials as a country artist and self-described patriot. There has been no public comment from event organisers, from Patel himself, or from Trump's team about how Wilkins was selected to sing. That silence is doing its own work online.

The singer, for her part, has doubled down on framing the moment as the culmination of years spent aligning her career with her values, particularly her work with veterans and rural communities. Her supporters, who are less noisy but definitely present in the replies, argue that the attacks are snobbish and politically driven, and that no one would be this furious if she were an industry darling from the coasts.

Whether the criticism sticks is another question. Social media pile-ons burn hot and fast, and in the current US climate, outrage over a National Anthem can be displaced by the next controversy in about ten minutes. Still, being introduced to much of the country as 'the FBI director's girlfriend' rather than as Alexis Wilkins, country singer, is not the launchpad any artist dreams of.