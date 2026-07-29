Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard has died aged 56 following a motorcycle collision in Dublin, his management has confirmed.

Irish police (Gardaí) said officers responded to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car in Lucan, west Dublin, shortly before 4.30am on Wednesday, 29 July. In a statement, Gardaí said a man in his 50s was treated at the scene before being pronounced dead.

Although police did not publicly identify the victim, Hansard's management, ATC Management, subsequently confirmed that the musician had died.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the collision and appealed for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

At the time of publication, authorities had not released further details about the circumstances of the crash, and there has been no suggestion of criminal wrongdoing.

From Dublin Busker to International Recognition

Hansard spent more than three decades establishing himself as one of Ireland's most respected singer-songwriters, earning acclaim both as the frontman of The Frames and as a solo artist.

He founded The Frames in 1990, with the band becoming one of Ireland's best-known alternative rock acts through albums including Fitzcarraldo, Dance the Devil and Burn the Maps. While the group enjoyed its greatest commercial success in Ireland, it also built a dedicated international following through extensive touring and critically acclaimed live performances.

Outside the music industry, Hansard became widely recognised through the 2007 independent film Once, in which he starred opposite Czech singer-songwriter Markéta Irglová.

The low-budget Dublin-set musical drama became an international success, earning widespread critical praise and significantly raising Hansard's profile beyond Ireland.

Hansard and Irglová co-wrote and performed 'Falling Slowly', the film's central song.

The track won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 80th Academy Awards in 2008, one of the most significant international honours ever received by an Irish songwriter.

Film critic A.O. Scott praised Once, describing it as 'almost perfect', while highlighting the chemistry between Hansard and Irglová.

The film was later adapted into a Broadway musical, winning multiple Tony Awards and introducing Hansard's songwriting to an even wider audience.

Although his acting performance received widespread acclaim, Hansard repeatedly said in interviews that he primarily regarded himself as a musician rather than an actor.

Music Began on the Streets of Dublin

Born in Dublin in 1970, Hansard developed his musical interests while growing up in the Irish capital.

In previous interviews, he spoke candidly about a difficult childhood and credited music with providing both purpose and creative direction during his teenage years.

After leaving school, he began busking on Dublin's streets, developing a reputation for emotionally direct performances influenced by artists including Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison.

His first major film appearance actually came before Once, when he appeared in Alan Parker's 1991 film The Commitments. Despite the exposure the role brought, Hansard later said he preferred concentrating on music and initially hesitated before agreeing to star in Once.

Alongside The Frames, Hansard formed The Swell Season with Markéta Irglová.

The duo released several acclaimed recordings and toured internationally, building on the success generated by Once.

Hansard later established a successful solo career, releasing albums including Rhythm and Repose, Didn't He Ramble and This Wild Willing.

Throughout his career, he continued performing intimate live shows while maintaining close ties to Dublin's music community, regularly supporting charitable causes and appearing at benefit concerts across Ireland and abroad.

Tributes Follow News of Hansard's Death

Among the first public figures to pay tribute was Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said he was 'deeply saddened' by Hansard's death.

Martin described the musician as 'a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years.'

Tributes also began appearing across social media from fellow musicians, actors and fans, many sharing performances of 'Falling Slowly', footage from live concerts and memories of Hansard's influence on Irish music.

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Investigation Continues

Gardaí have appealed for anyone travelling through Lucan around the time of the collision to contact investigators, particularly motorists with camera footage that could assist the inquiry.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the cause of the collision, and IBTimes UK has not independently verified claims circulating online beyond the statements issued by Gardaí and Hansard's management.

Hansard's death marks the loss of one of Ireland's most influential contemporary musicians. His legacy continues through a catalogue that helped shape modern Irish songwriting and inspired generations of musicians both at home and internationally.