Irish musician and Academy Award winner Glen Hansard has died aged 56 following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision in Dublin, his management company has confirmed.

Hansard died in the early hours of Wednesday after the crash in Lucan, west of Dublin.

In a statement, ATC Management said Hansard died 'following a road-traffic accident in Dublin' and thanked the emergency services who responded at the scene. The company added that his family was 'deeply shocked and heartbroken' by his death.

Earlier, An Garda Síochána said a man in his 50s had died following a single-vehicle motorcycle collision shortly before 4.30am. Police said the rider was treated at the scene before being pronounced dead a short time later.

The police statement did not initially identify the victim. Hansard's identity was later confirmed by his management.

From Dublin Streets to International Recognition

Hansard began performing as a teenage busker on the streets of Dublin before forming The Frames in 1990, one of Ireland's best-known rock bands.

His acting career also began early, with a role in Alan Parker's 1991 film The Commitments.

International recognition followed with the 2007 independent film Once, in which Hansard starred alongside Markéta Irglová.

The pair won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008 for 'Falling Slowly', the film's signature ballad.

Accepting the Oscar, Hansard famously remarked, 'What are we doing here? This is mad.'

Once was later adapted into a Broadway musical, winning eight Tony Awards in 2012.

A Career Built on Music and Community

Beyond 'Once', Hansard remained active as both a solo artist and collaborator.

He continued recording with The Frames, reunited with Irglová as The Swell Season, and released several solo albums, including 'Didn't He Ramble', which received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album in 2016.

Away from the recording studio, Hansard became closely associated with Dublin's annual Christmas Eve Busk outside the Gaiety Theatre, helping raise funds for the Dublin Simon Community, which supports people experiencing homelessness.

One of his most widely praised recent performances came at the 2023 funeral of Shane MacGowan, where he performed Fairytale of New York with Lisa O'Neill, prompting mourners to sing and dance in tribute to the late Pogues frontman.

Tributes Pour In for Irish Musician

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was 'deeply saddened' by Hansard's death, describing him as a gifted musician and actor whose work made an important contribution to Ireland's cultural life.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard.



A talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland's cultural landscape over many years.



My sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) July 29, 2026

Fans also flooded social media with tributes, remembering Hansard not only for his Oscar-winning work but for his emotional live performances, generosity and connection to Dublin's street-music tradition.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Hansard's death marks the loss of one of Ireland's most influential contemporary musicians. From his beginnings as a Dublin street performer to international acclaim through Once and Falling Slowly, his work left a lasting mark on Irish music, independent cinema and audiences around the world.