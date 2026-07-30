Oscar-winning Irish musician and actor Glen Hansard has died aged 56 following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in County Dublin, prompting an outpouring of tributes.

Best known for fronting The Frames, starring in The Commitments and winning an Academy Award for 'Falling Slowly,' Hansard's sudden death has left fans seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding the tragedy while reflecting on his decades-long contribution to music and film.

Glen Hansard Cause of Death Confirmed

Glen Hansard died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Lower Road at Strawberry Beds in Lucan, County Dublin, shortly before 4:30am on Wednesday.

According to Gardaí, the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities did not initially identify the victim, but Hansard's management later confirmed his death.

The crash is not believed to have involved any other road users. As a result, Gardaí are carrying out a standard investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision before preparing a file for the coroner.

As part of the process, a post-mortem examination will determine the exact cause of death. Routine investigations also include toxicology testing, an examination of the motorcycle, and an assessment of the crash site and surrounding road conditions.

Glen Hansard's Final Hours Before the Fatal Crash

Before the fatal motorcycle crash, Hansard had spent time at the Wren's Nest pub on Lower Road, where he was known to regularly attend traditional Irish music sessions hosted by a group of musicians called Trad 15.

The gathering on Tuesday evening had been organised to celebrate Mayo's victory in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final. Hansard was travelling west along Lower Road when the collision occurred, approximately two to three kilometres from the pub.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 4:30am, but despite treatment at the scene, the acclaimed singer-songwriter could not be saved.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or motorists with camera footage from the area around the time of the crash, to come forward as enquiries continue.

From 'The Frames' to Oscar Glory

Hansard built one of Ireland's most respected music careers after forming The Frames during the 1980s. The band became a major force in Irish rock, earning a loyal following through emotionally driven songwriting and live performances.

His profile rose further in 1991 when he portrayed guitarist Outspan Foster in Alan Parker's film adaptation of Roddy Doyle's novel The Commitments.

Hansard later formed the folk duo The Swell Season with Czech musician Markéta Irglová. Their collaboration produced the song 'Falling Slowly,' which featured in the 2007 film Once and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008.

Alongside his work with The Frames and The Swell Season, Hansard also enjoyed a successful solo career, cementing his reputation as one of Ireland's most influential contemporary musicians.

Glen Hansard's Life Beyond Music

Born and raised in Ballymun, north Dublin, Hansard often spoke about the strong sense of community that shaped his upbringing despite the area's social challenges.

Earlier this year, he reflected on those experiences in an interview, saying, 'Ballymun gets a bad rap, but it was an incredible community. There was a great sense of meitheal.'

Hansard divided his time between his home in County Kildare and Helsinki, Finland, where his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa, is from. The couple shared one son.

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Following confirmation of his death, ATC Management released a statement on behalf of those close to the musician.

'With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning,' the statement said, while asking that the privacy of his family, colleagues and friends be respected during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, Gardaí continue their investigation into the fatal crash as fans around the world remember the Oscar-winning artist whose music and performances left a lasting mark on Irish culture.