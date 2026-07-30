Thirteen years after Michael Schumacher suffered devastating head injuries in a skiing crash in France, a close family friend has suggested the Formula 1 legend is 'probably not very well,' offering one of the starkest public hints yet about his hidden condition.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the accident in December 2013, when the seven-time world champion fell and struck his head while skiing off-piste in Méribel.

He was placed in a medically induced coma, and since then his family, led by his wife Corinna, has maintained an almost total blackout on medical details, insisting on strict privacy around one of the most famous names in sport.

The latest insight comes from Christian Danner, a former F1 driver turned television pundit who has long moved in the same racing circles as Schumacher.

Speaking in a recent interview with OLBG, Danner admitted that even some of those close to the family are kept in the dark about Schumacher's precise condition.

'However Michael looks, or under whatever conditions he's alive I don't know I want to see him again,' Danner said. It was a raw line, notable for its frank acknowledgement that he does not know what state his old colleague is in, despite staying in contact with Schumacher's inner circle.

He then went further, drawing his own conclusion from the years of public absence. 'The fact that he's not appearing anywhere indicates that he's probably not very well,' he said. That is, in truth, what many in the paddock and beyond have quietly assumed for years, but rarely stated so bluntly in public.

Michael Schumacher, a Hidden Hero F1 Still Waits To See

Danner stressed that Formula 1 as a sport is ready and willing to embrace Schumacher in whatever condition he might one day be able to appear. In his words, 'Formula 1's prepared for everything. He's one of the heroes in the history of Formula 1, so if he would be happy and fit enough to come back, no matter the circumstances, in whatever condition, I think Formula 1 can cope with it easily.'

Read more Michael Schumacher Friend Explains 'Degree of Risk' and Fear of 'Aftermath' If Family Breaks 12-Year Photo Blackout Michael Schumacher Friend Explains 'Degree of Risk' and Fear of 'Aftermath' If Family Breaks 12-Year Photo Blackout

There is a broader point tucked into that. Schumacher is not simply another retired champion. With seven drivers' titles, mostly accrued during a dominant spell with Ferrari in the early 2000s, he remains one of the defining figures of modern motorsport. His legacy is still woven into every grand prix weekend, from the red caps in the stands to the fact his record haul of championships is only matched by Lewis Hamilton.

Danner suggested that seeing Schumacher again, even if he is visibly impaired, would matter deeply to the sport's community. 'There are heroes in any kind of sport that have had a problem and have kind of fallen. But once they're alive, I think it does everyone a lot of good (to see them again),' he said.

Then came a more personal note. 'For me personally, it would be absolutely smashing to see him. I think that feeling is around for virtually everybody in Formula 1.' That line captured something hard to quantify: a lingering sense of collective unfinished business around Schumacher's story, frozen in that winter of 2013 and never allowed to thaw in public.

Family Silence and Rumours Around Michael Schumacher's Whereabouts

Despite Danner's affection and his status as a regular voice on F1 broadcasts, his access to concrete information appears to be limited. He said he remains in touch with Schumacher's wife Corinna, but that she does not engage with the many theories about where and how her husband is being cared for.

'There are all these rumours he's in Majorca, and they've put him in an estate there, and so forth,' Danner noted. 'When I'm speaking to Corinna, she's not mentioning it. When I'm speaking to other people who could know, they don't tell me.'

That pattern chimes with the Schumachers' stated approach. In a rare on-the-record interview in 2021, Corinna described the tightly controlled world they now inhabit. 'We're together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond,' she said at the time.

She also underlined why so little has emerged since. 'Private is private, as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us and now we are protecting Michael.'

Those remarks remain the closest thing to an official line about his care. No medical bulletins have been issued by doctors. No photographs have been released. Beyond what the family and a handful of vetted visitors are willing to say, nothing is confirmed and, as with all such cases, any unverified reports about Schumacher's health or location should be treated with caution.

That silence has, inevitably, created a vacuum, filled by rumour, speculation and now a drip of comments from those who knew him in his racing prime. Danner's verdict that Schumacher is 'probably not very well' does not offer detail, but it does carry emotional weight. It speaks to a generation of drivers, team members and fans who grew up watching an almost untouchable competitor, and are still waiting to learn how, exactly, his story continues behind closed doors.