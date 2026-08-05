Transgender French basketball star Julie Tétart has emerged as a major talking point after a dominant season in France's second tier prompted social media users to call for a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team to sign her.

The 34-year-old centre, who plays for Monaco Basket Association, has said she would consider the move if approached, despite reservations about relocating to the United States.

Tétart led Ligue Féminine 2 in both scoring and rebounding during the 2025-2026 season, averaging around 21 points and 20 rebounds per game. Her performances have brought renewed attention to her career, transition, and place in French women's basketball.

Who Is Julie Tétart?

Tétart began playing basketball at five and spent more than 20 years competing in men's regional divisions before coming out as transgender in October 2021 at 29 years old.

She has described basketball as 'all my life' and said she initially thought she would have to leave the sport after coming out. Tétart later returned to competitive basketball, joining Monaco after a trial and becoming the first transgender player to join a sports team in Monaco.

Read more 'I Won't Say No': Transgender French Star Julie Tétart Open to a WNBA Call, Despite US Hurdle 'I Won't Say No': Transgender French Star Julie Tétart Open to a WNBA Call, Despite US Hurdle

L'Équipe reported that Tétart spent about three years away from basketball while undergoing operations related to her transition before returning to the court.

She has spoken openly about the physical and psychological challenges of rebuilding her strength and adapting to changes in her body.

Tétart has also faced transphobic abuse at some matches. She said supporters at one venue directed hateful insults at her, although others later contacted her to apologise and explain that her visibility had helped them better understand transgender issues.

Julie Tétart's Basketball Performance

Tétart's 2025-2026 campaign established her as one of the standout players in Ligue Féminine 2. She finished the regular season as the division leader in scoring and rebounding and recorded a league-best evaluation average.

One of her most notable performances came in March, when she scored 21 points and collected 30 rebounds in a single game, setting a new league record.

Her season earned her several individual honours, including Domestic Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and overall Player of the Year, as previously reported. However, she was not selected as Ligue 2 MVP, a decision that prompted criticism from some transgender advocacy groups.

Social media users are calling on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.



Tétart, who came out as trans in 2021, is a 6'3'' machine, averaging 20 rebounds per game.



Tétart led France's 'Ligue 2' in scoring and… pic.twitter.com/R7FN8Bs8HU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2026

Why Is Julie Tétart Linked To The WNBA?

Tétart's statistics have fuelled calls on social media for a WNBA team to give her an opportunity. The center has since welcomed the online support, indicating she would consider any formal approach from a US team.

'If they contact me, I won't say no. But you have to be realistic, I'm old, and there are far better players than me,' Tétart said.

She has previously described playing in the WNBA as a childhood dream but expressed concerns about moving to the US because of its political climate. There is currently no confirmed WNBA offer for the French player.

What's Next For French Basketball Star?

For now, Tétart remains focused on her career in France. She has ambitions to help Monaco achieve further success, reach the EuroLeague, and train with France's national team.

Her WNBA prospects remain hypothetical, but her standout statistics and growing profile have placed her at the centre of a wider conversation about transgender athletes, inclusion and women's basketball.