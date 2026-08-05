French transgender basketball player Julie Tétart has addressed growing speculation over whether a move to the WNBA could ever become a reality after delivering one of the most dominant seasons in France's second-tier women's league.

Speaking in an Instagram exchange, Tétart said joining the United States' top women's basketball league had long been a dream and revealed they would not reject an opportunity if one ever arose.

The comments have renewed debate over transgender athlete eligibility and prompted fresh online searches asking whether the WNBA could eventually sign the French transgender basketball player.

WNBA Offer Would Be Difficult To Refuse

The discussion began after Tétart was asked whether playing in the WNBA remained an ambition.

According to the reported exchange, the 34-year-old initially downplayed the possibility, describing themselves as older than many professional prospects and suggesting there were stronger players competing for places.

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When asked directly whether they would consider joining the WNBA if approached, Tétart replied that they would not turn down such an opportunity. They also described playing in the league as a childhood dream shared by many women's basketball players.

Tétart added that they believed political circumstances in the United States currently made such a move unlikely. However, when pressed further, they reiterated that they would not refuse an offer should one ever be made.

Despite the comments, there is no indication that any WNBA franchise has approached Tétart or that the league is considering signing the French player.

French Trans Basketball Player Dominated Ligue 2

Julie Tétart attracted international attention after producing outstanding numbers in France's Ligue 2 during the 2025-26 campaign.

The centre reportedly averaged 21 points and 20 rebounds per game, leading the division in both statistical categories. Tétart also set a new league record by collecting 30 rebounds in a single match, surpassing the previous record of 25.

The performances earned several individual honours, including Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Domestic Player of the Year.

However, despite those achievements, Tétart did not receive the league's Most Valuable Player award, a result that quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the French basketball season.

MVP Voting Sparked Wider Debate

The MVP decision drew criticism from transgender advocacy group TRANSpire, which argued that Tétart and fellow transgender player Aurore Pautou were overlooked despite strong performances throughout the season.

At the same time, former French international Audrey Sauret publicly questioned the participation of transgender athletes in women's professional competitions.

Sauret argued that biological differences remain relevant in elite sport and said younger female players could be disadvantaged if the issue is not addressed through sporting regulations.

The differing reactions reflected the wider international debate surrounding transgender inclusion in women's sport, an issue that has become increasingly prominent across several governing bodies and professional leagues.

Are Transgender Women Allowed in WNBA?

The renewed attention has inevitably led to questions about whether Julie Tétart could one day play in the WNBA.

Unlike some sports organisations that have introduced stricter eligibility rules for transgender athletes, the WNBA has not implemented a blanket ban on transgender women competing in the league.

Instead, player eligibility is governed by the WNBA's policies and the league's collective bargaining agreement. The WNBA has previously said it evaluates eligibility on a case-by-case basis while following applicable medical and legal requirements.

Although the league has faced growing public debate over transgender athlete participation in women's sport, there has been no announcement from the WNBA or any of its 13 franchises regarding interest in signing Tétart.

As things stand, speculation about a potential move remains exactly that. Tétart's own comments confirm a willingness to consider an opportunity if one became available, but there is currently no evidence that a WNBA offer has been made.

For now, the French transgender basketball player remains best known for a record-breaking Ligue 2 season that has placed them at the centre of an ongoing conversation about elite women's basketball and transgender athlete eligibility.