Cameron Menzies was rushed off stage at the World Matchplay in Blackpool on Wednesday night after suffering a medical scare just three legs into his second-round tie against Ross Smith, with the PDC later confirming he had experienced high blood pressure that caused him to feel dizzy and subsequently faint.

As he stepped up to the oche for the fourth leg, Menzies doubled over in clear discomfort and became unsteady on his feet. Smith and match officials reacted immediately, moving to support him as it became clear he could not stand unaided.

A presenter on the host broadcaster told viewers Menzies was 'currently unwell' and being treated by St John Ambulance medics on site, with the match halted while he was assessed.

PDC Statement On Cameron Menzies And Match Outcome

PDC statement: Cameron Menzies pic.twitter.com/tPBaeNPSa0 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 22, 2026

In a statement, the PDC said: 'Cameron Menzies was taken ill during his round two match against Ross Smith at the Betfred World Matchplay on Wednesday evening. Cameron experienced high blood pressure, which caused him to feel dizzy and subsequently faint. Following an assessment by the on-site medical team, Cameron was deemed well enough to return to his accommodation. We wish Cameron all the best and look forward to seeing him back in action soon.'

Smith, who trailed 2-1 when play was stopped, progresses to the quarter-finals as a result, where he will face either Rob Cross or Gerwyn Price.

Earlier in the evening, the broadcast had relayed an initial update, saying medics had given Menzies checks and that 'he is conscious, is sitting up and is now talking to his partner'.

Pundit and former world champion Glen Durrant said on air: 'All our thoughts are with Cammy. He was in great form and we all hope he is OK.'

Cameron Menzies' Preparations Before The Scare

The Scot had arrived at the Winter Gardens after defeating world No 2 Luke Humphries 48 hours earlier.

The 35-year-old from Ayrshire had spent part of the build-up filming social media clips for the PDC, including recreating his 170 'Big Fish' finish, and moved 2-1 ahead of Smith before the incident occurred. The Winter Gardens crowd became quiet as the situation unfolded.

World Matchplay Continues After Incident

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This year's World Matchplay has already seen several notable moments. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Luke Littler hit a nine-dart finish in the opening leg of his win over Nathan Aspinall, while Michael van Gerwen and Humphries both went out in the early rounds.

Play on Night Five resumed after a short delay, with Gian van Veen and Wessel Nijman completing their last-16 tie.

For Menzies, who has played on the circuit for years and only recently begun making inroads on television, the timing is difficult.

Two nights earlier he had progressed by knocking out Humphries. On Wednesday he was applauded off as he left the stage, before being confirmed well enough by medics to return to his accommodation.