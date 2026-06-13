The Utah prosecution of accused Charlie Kirk killer Tyler Robinson is facing a potentially irreversible legal setback after defence attorneys argued that a prosecutor's public media comments about inconclusive ballistics evidence crossed the line from damage control into contempt.

On 12 June 2026, Robinson's legal team appeared in the 4th District Court in Provo, urging Judge Tony Graf Jr. to strip the death penalty as a sentencing option if prosecutors are found to have violated a pretrial publicity order. At the heart of the motion is a series of media interviews given by Deputy Utah County Attorney Christopher Ballard in late March and early April, in which he publicly addressed an ATF ballistics report that defence lawyers had characterised as potentially exculpatory.

A ruling on the contempt allegation is expected by 22 June 2026.

The Ballistics Row That Ignited a Legal Crisis

The dispute traces back to a defence filing that disclosed a preliminary ATF ballistics report indicating examiners could not conclusively link a bullet fragment, recovered during Kirk's autopsy, to the Mauser rifle authorities allege Robinson used. Robinson's lawyers described the finding as 'exculpatory evidence,' without noting the assessment was preliminary and that further testing was planned. That omission triggered a wave of sensational media coverage.

A 30 March headline in the Daily Mail declared the bullet that killed Kirk 'did NOT match' the rifle. Conspiracy theories spread rapidly online, with some claiming there might have been a second shooter or that Kirk's death had been staged.

Prosecutors say the coverage presented a fundamentally misleading picture of their case. According to an appendix of the ATF report referenced in court, an 'inconclusive' result means the examiner found 'an insufficient quality and/or quantity of individual characteristics to identify or exclude' the rifle as the source of the bullet.

Ballard subsequently spoke to multiple outlets, including TMZ and Fox News, arguing the inconclusive finding did not mean the bullet was ruled out. He told PolitiFact that 'when the results of a bullet fragment analysis come back as inconclusive, that does not mean that the rifle did not fire the bullet,' adding that 'there just aren't enough marks on the fragment to make a conclusion one way or the other.' Ballard also noted to TMZ that Robinson is presumed innocent and that a jury will determine guilt.

Defence Claims Jury Pool Was Contaminated

Robinson's lead attorney, Richard Novak, told the court on 12 June that Ballard's outreach amounted to a calculated effort to shape public opinion ahead of trial. 'What was going on here was an attempt to influence the jury pool,' Novak argued before Judge Graf. The defence maintains that any public commentary on the ballistics evidence, regardless of its intent, violated the court's existing pretrial publicity order restricting parties from discussing the case outside of court.

As the proposed penalty for that alleged violation, Robinson's lawyers asked the judge to remove the death penalty as a sentencing option permanently. The defence cited precedent from at least one prior Utah case in which a judge declined to bar capital punishment. Still, it acknowledged the court was not without authority to do so where facts warranted it. Judge Graf had previously granted an order to show cause, finding Robinson's team had made a sufficient preliminary showing to justify a hearing, though he stopped short of declaring contempt at that stage.

Prosecutors pushed back firmly, with Ballard testifying that his remarks were made in direct response to media stories he believed distorted the state's case. He argued that court rules expressly permit attorneys to correct misinformation, and that his goal was to counteract the 'substantial undue prejudicial effect' of reporting that suggested there was no viable case against Robinson. In a court filing, Ballard wrote: 'The rules expressly allow lawyers to set the record straight.'

What a Death Penalty Bar Would Mean for the Case

Legal analysts have noted that removing the death penalty option mid-case would be an unusual and consequential sanction, typically reserved for the most serious prosecutorial misconduct.

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If Graf rules that Ballard's media engagement constituted contempt of the pretrial publicity order, the defence's proposed remedy would mark one of the more dramatic interventions in a high-profile American criminal case in recent years. The judge has not indicated which way he is leaning.

The question before Graf is not whether the ballistics evidence is ultimately decisive, but whether Ballard crossed a legal line by speaking to the press at all. The contempt finding, if it comes, will hinge on whether his comments amounted to case-specific disclosures or constituted permissible, general correction of public misunderstanding. For now, the death penalty case against Tyler Robinson rests not just on DNA and a damaged rifle, but on whether the state's own spokesman talked too much.

A ruling by 22 June 2026 could determine whether the most severe punishment available to the state of Utah survives a courtroom dispute that, ironically, began with prosecutors trying to defend their own case.