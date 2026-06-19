A growing series of school fires has left Kenya facing difficult questions about student safety, discipline, and the condition of its education system.

Nearly 50 school fires have been reported across the country this year, while 16 students have died and over 100 schools have been temporarily closed. These numbers have also begun causing anxiety among parents, teachers, and government officials.

Many believe the recurring arson attacks reflect deeper problems within Kenya's education sector, which has long struggled with limited resources and corruption. AFP reports the situation is further complicated by the country's heavy reliance on boarding schools, a model rooted in the colonial era.

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As students spend extended periods away from their families, concerns have grown about conditions inside some institutions, where overcrowding, inadequate funding, and allegations of mistreatment have repeatedly surfaced.

Survivor Recounts Narrow Escape

The tragedy took place on 28 May at Utumishi Girls' Academy in Gilgil, where a dormitory fire that occurred during the night while students were asleep left dozens of pupils injured and 16 girls burned alive.

Speaking to AFP, a survivor of the dormitory fire, 15-year-old Tasha said she had barely escaped the tragedy, after friends forced one door open. The door had been reportedly locked externally, a violation of fire safety regulations.

Tasha said there had been rumours among students that some girls were not pleased with the school's conditions and were keen on staging a strike. 'I didn't think they would go that far,' she said during a mass held for the victims of the fire.

A Pattern That Refuses to Disappear

The recent disaster is not an isolated case. Kenya has experienced multiple deadly school fires over the past two decades, including a 2024 dormitory fire that took the lives of 21 students, and a 2001 tragedy where 67 boys died after a fire. These incidents have repeatedly exposed weaknesses in school safety measures and emergency preparedness.

Boarding schools, which remain common in Kenya and where students spend months away from home, reportedly largely contribute to unrest in students, particularly since some of the facilities struggle with overcrowding, limited resources, old infrastructure, and complaints about strict disciplinary practices.

Investigations Raise Difficult Questions

Authorities moved quickly after the Utumishi Girls' Academy fire, and several students were detained as investigators examined whether the fire had been planned. A statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said, 'Preliminary investigations have identified eight students ​as persons of interest in connection with the planning and execution of the suspected arson attack.'

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations also confirmed the eight students were taken into police custody. 'The eight ​girls have since been arrested and are currently in police custody.' Meanwhile, in a press conference, Education ​Minister Julius Ogamba revealed that two of the teachers at the school knew of the students' alleged plans but neglected to stop the students from enacting them, per Reuters.

Government officials additionally examined safety conditions at the school, noting that the institution also fell short of required safety regulations, noting that the dormitories were overcrowded and an emergency exit was inaccessible when the fire broke out.

Parents have demanded answers not only about the cause of the fire but also about how so many young students became trapped in a place intended to protect them. The deaths have intensified calls for stronger oversight, improved infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of safety standards across Kenya's boarding schools.