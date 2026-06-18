Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have just opened the Obama Presidential Centre Museum in Chicago, and attention has swiftly turned to what their daughters, Malia and Sasha, are quietly building away from politics. Once the little girls who moved into the White House at 10 and eight, they are now carving out independent adult lives, determined to stand on their own feet rather than rely on the Obama name.

The sisters spent their formative years residing at the White House between 2009 and 2017. Malia and Sasha were just 10 and eight years old when their father assumed office. Now young professionals, both women are currently pursuing distinct career paths while largely sidestepping their famous surname.

How Malia Obama Is Forging A Unique Path In Television And Film

Malia Obama, born in Chicago on 4 July 1998, has steadily built a professional portfolio within the competitive entertainment field. She completed her undergraduate studies at Harvard University in 2021 after taking a gap year.

Prior to and during her university tenure, the elder Obama daughter secured multiple industry internships. She subsequently earned a writing position on Donald Glover's Amazon television series, Swarm.

In 2024, she premiered her short film, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival. According to the Hindustan Times, she notably credited the project to 'Malia Ann', deliberately utilising her middle name instead of her widely recognised surname.

Barack Obama mentioned in 2024 that his daughters actively attempt to succeed independently. He noted they 'go out of their way,' not to capitalise on the family brand.

He initially questioned her professional name change but ultimately respected her decision. He wanted to let the public judge her art without bias. Michelle Obama reinforced this perspective, stating that both women aim to earn their professional milestones strictly through personal dedication.

Beyond her career, Malia has maintained an active role in civic matters. She prominently participated in Black Lives Matter demonstrations during 2020 alongside her younger sister.

Why Sasha Obama Moved To Los Angeles And Stayed Close To Malia

Sasha Obama has taken a slightly different trajectory while maintaining a close connection with her immediate relatives. Born on 10 June 2001, she initially enrolled at the University of Michigan.

She later transferred to the University of Southern California to complete her higher education. She successfully earned her bachelor's degree in sociology in 2023.

Relatives and acquaintances consistently describe Sasha as a highly confident and outspoken individual. Barack once remarked that she freely shares her opinions and remains entirely unbothered by prestigious credentials.

He elaborated on her personality during a media interview. He told People magazine, 'My younger one, Sasha, is just full of energy and the comedian in the family.'

Following her university graduation, Sasha relocated to Los Angeles to live with Malia. Their mother has publicly expressed pride in their decision to cohabit and nurture their sibling bond.

The former first lady explained that navigating adolescence under global scrutiny forged a singular understanding between them. Their father acknowledged the lasting effects of their heavily guarded childhood during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

He explained that the intense security detail left a lasting impression on their social experiences. He stated, 'They still have PTSD from guys talking into their wrist microphones and glasses as they're trying to go to a music concert.'

The opening of the Chicago centre serves as a historical anchor for the Obama legacy. However, their daughters continue to demonstrate that their personal futures remain their own to write.