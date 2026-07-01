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Elon Musk has challenged critics to identify a single person who died because of the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Within hours, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof responded with the names of several people he said died after US-funded health and humanitarian programmes were cut, escalating one of the most personal disputes yet over Musk's role in reshaping American foreign aid.

The exchange followed comments by Representative Ro Khanna, who argued that cuts implemented through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, could contribute to millions of preventable deaths over the coming years. Musk dismissed the accusation, insisting critics could not identify a single victim. Kristof countered that he had met many of them.

Khanna Cites Lancet Projections

Khanna based his criticism on a 2025 study published in The Lancet, which examined the projected impact of deep reductions in US foreign assistance. 'I said the cuts DOGE made to USAID are potentially a death sentence for an estimated 4.5 million children around the world,' Khanna wrote in a Substack post. 'It comes straight from the first comprehensive analysis of its kind into what American foreign aid actually does.'

The study estimated that if the reductions continue, more than 14 million additional deaths could occur globally by 2030, including roughly 4.5 million children under the age of five. Khanna argued that the research illustrates the potentially devastating humanitarian consequences of dismantling one of the world's largest foreign aid agencies, framing these as evidence that funding decisions in Washington can have life-and-death consequences far beyond US borders.

Musk Challenges Critics

Musk rejected the claim outright. Writing on X, he argued that opponents had failed to identify a single individual whose death could be directly linked to the aid reductions. 'They cannot cite a single name of someone who died out of the "millions" they falsely claim have died,' Musk wrote. 'Not a single name!'

Exactly.



And they cannot cite a single name of someone who died out of the “millions” they falsely claim have died. Not a single name! https://t.co/UoAipkeTX1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2026

The post prompted a swift response from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nicholas Kristof, whose reporting has long focused on humanitarian crises in Africa and Asia.

.@elonmusk says that no one can name a person who died from his aid cuts. In fact, I've met the kids who are dying, and I've talked to the families who lost children. In my columns, I've cited many, many names of people who have died because of Musk's aid cuts. A few examples:… https://t.co/T1ynpiypjc — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 29, 2026

'Musk says that no one can name a person who died from his aid cuts,' Kristof wrote. 'In fact, I've met the kids who are dying, and I've talked to the families who lost children. In my columns, I've cited many, many names of people who have died because of Musk's aid cuts.'

Kristof Points to Named Cases

Kristof backed up his response by citing several cases he has previously documented. Among them were a 23-year-old woman who died during childbirth after healthcare services were disrupted, a one-year-old child in Liberia who died from malaria, and Achol Deng, an eight-year-old girl in South Sudan whom Kristof said died after funding cuts ended access to HIV/AIDS medication provided through a local healthcare worker.

'I could go on and on,' Kristof wrote. 'In almost every village you go to in South Sudan, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone or other countries I reported in, you find people dying because of aid cuts.' By pointing to named individuals rather than broad statistical projections alone, Kristof sought to directly answer Musk's challenge and illustrate what he argues are the human consequences of the funding reductions.

Aid Cuts Remain Under Scrutiny

The exchange comes as the restructuring of USAID continues to attract scrutiny from humanitarian organisations, researchers and former aid officials. Musk repeatedly criticised the agency during the restructuring process, previously describing USAID as a 'criminal organization' and 'evil', while saying he had fed it 'into the wood chipper' as programmes were dismantled and funding withdrawn.

Aid groups argue the reductions have disrupted vaccination campaigns, maternal healthcare, HIV treatment, malaria prevention and emergency food assistance across multiple countries.

ProPublica reported that the cuts contributed to what aid officials described as a growing humanitarian crisis after experienced USAID personnel were removed and programmes were halted with little notice. The Lancet study cited by Khanna similarly projected millions of additional preventable deaths if current funding reductions continue through the end of the decade.

A Debate Beyond Statistics

Kristof concluded by inviting Musk to witness the impact of the cuts firsthand. 'I challenge Musk: Come with me on a reporting trip, and we'll talk to these moms and dads, and you'll see the dying children themselves,' he wrote. 'I think if you see the kids whose lives are at stake, maybe you'll change your mind.'

The dispute reflects two competing interpretations of the same issue. Musk argues critics cannot directly link individual deaths to the aid cuts, while Khanna and Kristof contend that both peer-reviewed research and documented cases demonstrate the human consequences of dismantling major foreign aid programmes.

As debate continues over the future of US foreign assistance, the argument has shifted beyond budgets and political rhetoric to focus on the lives supporters of USAID say have already been affected by the funding reductions.