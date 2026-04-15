Fresh claims about a tense exchange between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II have reignited debate over the Duchess of Sussex's early years in royal life, turning renewed attention to how Meghan allegedly reacted after being corrected by the late monarch.

Meghan Markle Not Happy After Queen Elizabeth Put Her 'In Her Place'

According to recent reports citing royal commentators and biographers, the incident took place during Harry and Meghan's time living at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor. Meghan was allegedly accused of speaking sharply to a gardener working on the estate, prompting the head gardener to raise the matter with Queen Elizabeth. The monarch, known for her strong emphasis on courtesy and duty, is then said to have intervened personally.

Accounts of the episode differ in tone, but the central claim remains the same: Queen Elizabeth reportedly made clear that members of the royal household were expected to treat staff respectfully at all times. Some versions of the story describe the monarch as firm but calm, while others say Meghan was 'put in her place' during the conversation. Buckingham Palace has independently verified none of the claims, and Meghan has not publicly commented on this specific allegation.

What has drawn the most attention, however, is speculation over Meghan's reaction. Royal insiders quoted in tabloid coverage suggest the correction was poorly received and may have deepened existing tensions between the Sussexes and palace aides. Some commentators claim Meghan felt unfairly singled out, while others argue that the moment reflected broader cultural misunderstandings between a modern American outsider and a centuries-old institution built on strict hierarchy and protocol.

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Supporters of Meghan say the story fits into a familiar pattern of negative narratives that emerged during her time in the royal family. They point out that many allegations about her behaviour have come from unnamed sources or retrospective accounts, making them difficult to verify. Meghan and Prince Harry have previously described hostile media coverage and palace dynamics as major factors behind their decision to step back from royal duties in 2020.

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Critics, meanwhile, see the alleged exchange as significant because it involved Queen Elizabeth directly. The late monarch rarely commented publicly on family disputes and was known for handling internal tensions privately. For some royal watchers, the idea that she personally stepped in suggests the issue was taken seriously within palace circles.

The story has also revived broader discussion about Meghan's adjustment to royal life. Since joining the family in 2018, reports have surfaced of disagreements over wedding planning, staffing, protocol, and palace expectations. Meghan has consistently denied bullying accusations and said many negative stories were misleading or deliberately harmful.

Whether the incident happened exactly as described may never be fully known. But the renewed interest shows how every reported interaction between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth still carries symbolic weight. For critics, it represents a clash between personality and protocol. For supporters, it is another example of a contested narrative shaped long after the fact.

Either way, the alleged correction, and Meghan's supposed reaction to it, has become the latest chapter in the ongoing battle over how history will remember the Sussexes' royal years.