After ordering strikes on Iran, Donald Trump turned not to a Presidential address or a Pentagon briefing, but to a scene from a 1999 television drama written by one of his most vocal liberal critics.

On Tuesday, 9 June 2026, US Central Command confirmed that it had launched 'self-defence strikes against Iran' at 17:00 ET at Trump's direction, following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz the previous day. CENTCOM described the operation as 'a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.'

Hours later, Trump posted the CENTCOM statement on Truth Social with no accompanying text, then immediately reposted it alongside a clip from NBC's The West Wing, the long-running political drama about a fictional Democratic presidency, in which a fictional commander-in-chief explicitly questions the merits of a proportional military response.

The episode Trump chose was written by Aaron Sorkin, the Oscar-winning screenwriter who, ten years earlier, published an open letter in Vanity Fair calling Trump 'a thoroughly incompetent pig with dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn.'

The Apache Downing and the Strike Order That Followed

Iran shot down a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, 8 June. Trump disclosed the incident on Truth Social, confirming both pilots survived and were recovered safely, later confirmed by CENTCOM to have been rescued by an unmanned surface drone operated by Task Force 59, part of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, in what officials described as the first time a drone had been used for a water rescue. Trump said at the time: 'The pilots are fine. Nobody injured.' He also made clear that a response was coming. 'The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,' he wrote.

By the following afternoon, CENTCOM had launched strikes. Explosions were reported in Bandar Abbas, an Iranian port city, and on the strategic island of Qeshm. Trump addressed the operation in a phone interview with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl as CENTCOM announced the strikes in real time. 'I think it's very important to respond,' Trump told Karl. 'They shot down a helicopter, and we are responding as we speak.' He added: 'I believe in responding in a strong manner. I always have throughout my life.'

These were not the first US strikes on Iran under Trump's second term. Operation Epic Fury began on 28 February 2026, when the US joined Israel in launching major strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. The Tuesday strikes represented a fresh escalation in an ongoing, increasingly complex regional conflict that had been underway for months.

The West Wing Clip and What Bartlet Actually Said

The specific scene Trump shared on Truth Social comes from 'A Proportional Response,' the third episode of The West Wing's first season, which first aired on 6 October 1999. Written entirely by Aaron Sorkin, the episode centres on fictional President Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen, furiously rejecting the concept of a measured military response after a plane carrying his personal physician is shot down by the Syrian government.

In the scene Trump posted, Bartlet challenges his Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Admiral Percy Fitzwallace, and his Chief of Staff Leo McGarry in the Situation Room. According to the episode's full transcript, Bartlet asks: 'What is the virtue of a proportional response? Why's it good? They hit an airplane, so we hit a transmitter, right? That's a proportional response.'

When Fitzwallace concedes it is not virtuous but 'all there is,' Bartlet rejects that framing outright. 'Let the word ring forth from this time and this place,' Bartlet declares. 'You kill an American, any American, we don't come back with a proportional response, we come back with total disaster.'

The irony, noted by Mediaite, is that Trump appeared to be using Bartlet's anger at his generals to implicitly criticise CENTCOM's own language, which had used the very phrase 'proportional response' in its official statement. In the fictional episode, Bartlet ultimately rejects both the proportional and the disproportionate options when confronted with the civilian death toll either would cause. In real life, Trump shared only the defiant outburst, stripped of its resolution.

Aaron Sorkin: The Lifelong Trump Critic Behind the Script

The clip's provenance could hardly be more politically loaded. Aaron Sorkin, born 9 June 1961, created The West Wing as an explicitly idealistic portrait of liberal democratic governance. The series ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006, won multiple Emmy Awards, and became a cultural touchstone for the Democratic political class. Sorkin also wrote Sports Night, The Newsroom, and the Academy Award-winning screenplay for The Social Network.

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On 9 November 2016, the night after Trump's election victory, Sorkin published an open letter in Vanity Fair addressed to his daughter, Roxy, and her mother, Julia. 'The world changed late last night in a way I couldn't protect us from,' he wrote. 'This is truly horrible.'

He went on to describe Trump as 'a thoroughly incompetent pig with dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn.' He added that 'the Klan won last night,' and that Trump would be held by 'a man-boy who'll spend his hours exacting Twitter vengeance against all who criticise him.'

Martin Sheen, who played President Bartlet in the clip Trump shared, had separately told Global News in an exclusive interview that Trump was a 'self-serving, arrogant, stupid lunatic,' adding: '"Don Trump," as I call him, he is a very clear reality to the old adage: Arrogance is ignorance matured.' Trump, on 10 June 2026, chose to share Sheen's performance on the world's most powerful social media account, without comment.

A fictional president's fury about the limits of measured force has now, on the record, become part of the real president's explanation for a real war.