Three men in their 20s have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 45-year-old man died following an attack at a popular swimming area outside Gothenburg, Swedish prosecutors said.

The man had been visiting the Kindboviken swimming area in Mölnlycke with family members and friends on Saturday evening after a restaurant visit when he was attacked. Police said he was unconscious when officers and paramedics arrived and later died in hospital from his injuries.

Prosecutors believe the attack was not random and said the victim and one of the suspects had known each other previously and may have been involved in an earlier dispute. They added there is currently no indication the case was linked to organised crime, although investigators are still working to establish the motive.

Victim Attacked While Visiting Beach With Family

Prosecutors said the victim had been visiting the swimming area with family members and friends when he encountered the three suspects. Investigators believe one of the men confronted him on the swimming jetty before the incident escalated into a violent assault.

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According to prosecutors, the victim was repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on during the assault. Investigators said they have found no evidence that a weapon was used. He was unconscious by the time police and ambulance crews arrived and later died in hospital from his injuries.

The attack took place in front of numerous people at the busy beach, many of whom spoke to officers at the scene. Senior prosecutor Fredrik Berglund said one witness was able to identify one of the suspects by name, helping investigators quickly identify and locate all three men.

Three Suspects Arrested

The three suspects, all in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested together shortly after midnight between Sunday and Monday. Two are registered as living in Gothenburg, while the third is from neighbouring Härryda Municipality.

Prosecutors said investigators are continuing to assess the evidence as they determine whether the circumstances support a murder charge, which under Swedish law requires proof of intent.

The police have arrested 3 young men for stabbing a 47-year-old man to death at a beach in Stenungsund and seriously wounding another man in a heinous crime that has received a lot of attention in Sweden.



The 3 arrested men are from:



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Senior prosecutor Fredrik Berglund described the incident as 'a very serious assault that resulted in death' but said establishing intent remained a separate legal question.

Two of the suspects have denied any criminal wrongdoing, reportedly telling investigators they acted in self-defence. The third suspect was expected to be interviewed separately as enquiries continued.

Previous Dispute Under Investigation

Senior prosecutor Fredrik Berglund told Göteborgs-Posten investigators believe the victim and one of the suspects knew each other before the attack and may have been involved in an earlier dispute. He said the case appeared to stem from a private disagreement rather than organised criminal activity.

As detectives continue their enquiries, flowers and candles have been placed near the swimming area, where local residents created a small memorial close to the jetty where the assault took place.

Prosecutors are continuing to examine witness statements, forensic evidence and interviews as they determine whether the available evidence supports a murder charge or another offence. They have until later this week to ask the district court to remand the three suspects in custody while the investigation continues.