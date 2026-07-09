Count Binface declined a request to remove his trademark bin costume during a live BBC interview ahead of the Clacton by-election, insisting viewers had no interest in seeing the person beneath the mask.

The satirical candidate, whose real name is Jonathan David Harvey, appeared on video as campaigning intensifies before his contest against Nigel Farage.

Count Binface has become a familiar presence in British elections by standing against high-profile politicians while campaigning on a blend of satire and unconventional policy proposals. His latest appearance comes as he is positioned as Farage's principal challenger in the forthcoming Clacton by-election, where the major political parties, including Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Restore Britain, are not fielding candidates.

BBC's Appeal to 'Bin Off the Bin' Rejected

During his appearance on BBC Newsnight, presenter Paddy O'Connell invited Count Binface to reveal his face on camera, asking him to 'bin off the bin' during the interview.

The request was swiftly rejected.

'Noboby wants to know what's underneath,' Count Binface replied before joking that the contents beneath the costume were 'disgusting' and 'absolutely putrefying'.

The candidate chooses to preserve the comic persona that has accompanied him throughout several election campaigns rather than step out of character on national television.

Although his identity is publicly known, Harvey has consistently campaigned as Count Binface rather than under his own name, treating the oversized silver bin and theatrical costume as central to his political brand.

The BBC interview maintained that approach, with Harvey offering no indication that he intends to abandon the character despite increasing media attention surrounding the Clacton contest.

Count Binface Faces Nigel Farage in Unusual By-Election Contest

The Clacton by-election has drawn attention because, unlike a conventional parliamentary contest, none of Britain's major political parties is putting forward a candidate. That leaves Count Binface facing Nigel Farage in a race that has generated interest not only because of the candidates involved but also because of the absence of Labour, the Conservatives, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Restore Britain from the ballot. Harvey is no stranger to standing in high-profile elections.

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He previously contested Boris Johnson's seat during the 2019 general election before later running in the Makerfield by-election, which was ultimately won by Andy Burnham.

Those campaigns helped establish Count Binface as one of British politics' best-known novelty candidates, combining humour with commentary on the political system while regularly attracting widespread media coverage.

His refusal to unmask on Newsnight reflects that longstanding strategy. Although Harvey's identity has long been in the public domain, Count Binface continues to treat the costume as inseparable from the campaign itself.

Who is Count Binface?

Count Binface is the satirical alter ego of British comedian and writer Jonathan David Harvey, who created the character to poke fun at politics while encouraging people to vote.

Dressed in a silver bin-shaped helmet, cape, and gloves, Count Binface first appeared in 2018 after Harvey retired his previous character, Lord Buckethead, because of a copyright dispute. Although the costume is designed to make people laugh, Harvey has said the character's goal is to use humour to get people interested in politics and elections.

This is the real rivalry in the general election campaign. Lord Buckethead versus Count Binface in Boris Johnson’s constituency. #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/iEBNSDUiBP — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) December 13, 2019

Over the years, Count Binface has become a familiar face at UK elections, standing against high-profile politicians including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, as well as running twice for Mayor of London. His campaign promises often mix jokes with genuine ideas, combining light-hearted proposals with messages about everyday issues affecting voters.

Outside the costume, Harvey has worked as a comedy writer and producer on British television programmes including The Thick of It and Have I Got News For You, giving him years of experience in political satire before bringing it to the campaign trail.