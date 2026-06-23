Andy Burnham's return to the House of Commons became one of Westminster's most talked-about moments on Monday after the newly elected Labour MP delivered a quick-witted response to a Conservative heckler during his swearing-in ceremony.

The exchange took place just hours after Prime Minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer announced his resignation, with Burnham emerging as the frontrunner to replace him.

A Tory MP shouted a famous line from Monty Python's Life of Brian as Burnham entered the chamber, prompting an instant comeback that triggered laughter across Parliament and quickly went viral on social media.

Monty Python Reference Sparks Laughter In Commons

The moment unfolded as Burnham formally took his seat as the new MP for Makerfield following his by-election victory.

As he approached the dispatch box, a Conservative backbencher reportedly shouted, 'He's not the Messiah!' — a reference to the classic 1979 Monty Python film Life of Brian.

Sometimes you've just got to love peak British humour and politics.🇬🇧😂



As Andy Burnham went to be sworn in as a MP, a Tory backbencher heckled from the sidelines:



"He's not the Messiah!"



Without missing a beat, Burnham fired back:



"I'm a naughty boy."



Only in Britain.👏😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/tPUgR3Rg4n — Benonwine (@benonwine) June 22, 2026

Without missing a beat, Burnham responded with 'Naughty boy,' completing the punchline from the film's famous quote, 'He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy.'

The chamber erupted in laughter, with MPs on both sides appearing to appreciate the joke. Other heckles followed, including shouts of 'Who?!' and jokes about Burnham's return to Westminster after nearly a decade away.

Broadcasters and political commentators quickly shared videos of the exchange, helping the clip rack up hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

Viral Moment Arrives During Leadership Speculation

The timing of the exchange helped fuel its popularity online.

Burnham returned to Parliament amid intense speculation about Labour's future after Starmer announced he was stepping down as party leader and prime minister.

Read more From Landslide to Exit: How Keir Starmer Became Britain's Shortest-Lived Political Miracle From Landslide to Exit: How Keir Starmer Became Britain's Shortest-Lived Political Miracle

The former Greater Manchester mayor is widely viewed as one of the leading contenders to replace Starmer, making his swearing-in one of the most closely watched parliamentary appearances of the day.

Political supporters praised the moment as evidence of Burnham's natural communication skills and his ability to connect with people through humour.

Many social media users described the exchange as 'peak British politics,' while others said it highlighted a more relaxed and personable style than that often associated with Starmer.

Burnham's Political Career Comes Full Circle

The viral moment also marked another milestone in Burnham's unusual political journey.

First elected as MP for Leigh in 2001, Burnham went on to hold several senior Cabinet positions under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, including Health Secretary and Culture Secretary.

He twice ran unsuccessfully for the Labour leadership, losing contests in 2010 and 2015 before leaving Westminster to become the first elected mayor of Greater Manchester in 2017.

During his time as mayor, Burnham became one of the country's most recognisable regional politicians, earning the nickname 'King of the North' for his outspoken defence of northern England's interests.

His victory in the recent Makerfield by-election marked his return to Parliament after nine years away.

While the exchange had no direct political significance, it offered a glimpse of the style Burnham could bring to a future leadership campaign. At a moment when Labour faces major questions about its future direction, Burnham's comeback provided an unexpected burst of levity.