Nigel Farage will fight a by-election in Clacton with no candidates from Labour, the Conservatives or the Liberal Democrats after the main parties refused to stand, prompting Reform UK's Robert Jenrick to brand his rivals 'too chicken to stand'.

The former Ukip leader announced on Tuesday that he would trigger a by-election by resigning and immediately re-contesting his own seat, just as he faced mounting scrutiny over his parliamentary finances.

Labour cited an ongoing investigation into his expenses as its reason for refusing to take part in what it called a 'circus', leaving Reform without a major mainstream challenger in what critics have described as a highly irregular electoral manoeuvre.

Parties Close Ranks And Shun Clacton Contest

Read more Farage's £5m Gift Probe Widens, Deepening Questions Over His Fitness for PM Farage's £5m Gift Probe Widens, Deepening Questions Over His Fitness for PM

Farage's afternoon declaration was followed by a rapid closing of ranks across Westminster as parties confirmed they would not field candidates in Clacton. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch dismissed the looming contest entirely, describing it as a 'fake by-election'. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey echoed the stance, urging all parties to 'stand aside and refuse to give oxygen to Farage's vanity project'.

Several smaller parties on the right also ruled themselves out. Restore Britain's Rupert Lowe confirmed his party would not take part in what he called a 'Reform-sponsored media circus'.

The Green Party remains the only significant party yet to commit to a full boycott. It has said local members in Clacton will make the final decision, though a spokesman added pointedly: 'We are a political party, we contest elections'.

Labour's withdrawal was among the most pointed. A party spokesperson said Farage is 'engulfed in a sleaze scandal and he's desperately trying to change the subject'. Confirming that Labour's National Executive Committee had decided against standing a candidate, the spokesperson said Farage should allow the parliamentary investigation into his finances to run its course and face the consequences.

Jenrick Attacks 'Too Chicken' Rivals

With the field so far largely uncontested, Reform UK has moved to put its own interpretation on events. Robert Jenrick framed the boycotts not as a collective stand against a 'vanity project' but as an act of political weakness.

If rival factions are 'too chicken to stand, that says more about them than us', Jenrick said. He argued that refusing to contest the seat would only feed a narrative of structural weakness among the established parties.

If I lose, they win. If they win, you lose.



If you lose, Britain will forever be broken and nothing will change. We will prevail.



My message to the people of Clacton. 👇 pic.twitter.com/j9LCX2v0Dw — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026

Farage's Expenses Under The Microscope

At the centre of the row is Farage's handling of questions over his record on parliamentary expenses. Defending his time as an MP, the Reform leader said that 'for the first two years of being an MP, my personal MP expenses are zero'.

The use of the word 'personal' has prompted scrutiny. According to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), which regulates MPs' expenses, members are not allowed to claim personal costs at all. This covers everyday items such as food and drink during the working day.

Under IPSA rules, public funding can only be accessed for costs incurred by MPs or their staff directly because of their parliamentary duties. This includes office maintenance, staffing, travel, and accommodation in London or in their constituency.

While Farage does not claim for accommodation, his wider expenses are a matter of public record. IPSA figures show he claimed £4,800.34 ($6,413.78) in office expenses during the 2025–26 financial year, covering stationery, printing and other equipment. No other categories of cost are listed for that period.

For the preceding 2024–25 year, Farage claimed £5,515.30 ($7,369.05) in office costs and £150,834.40 ($201,531.35) for staffing.

Reform UK Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick was challenged on if Nigel Farage only resigned as an MP in an attempt to dodge an inquiry into benefits and gifts he received.



Jenrick told Channel 4 News "the establishment is trying to play judge and jury and executioner". pic.twitter.com/W9LjEGKZ94 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) July 7, 2026

Rare By-Election Boycott Gives Reform An Opening

Although unusual, the scenario is not entirely without precedent. As chief political correspondent Henry Zeffman has noted, there has previously been a case of an MP triggering a by-election in their own seat that was then boycotted by the major parties.

In 2008, Conservative MP David Davis resigned his Haltemprice and Howden seat to force a debate about civil liberties. He then contested the ensuing by-election, which Labour and the Liberal Democrats chose to ignore.

Davis framed his move as an ideological campaign over 42-day detention limits without charge. The Clacton contest, by contrast, comes amid an investigation into parliamentary conduct. How voters interpret Farage's decision to recontest his seat and the decision of other parties to stay away will now be tested at the ballot box.