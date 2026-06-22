Keir Starmer has announced his resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Labour Party, bringing an abrupt end to a premiership that began with Labour's landslide election victory in July 2024.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street on Monday, Starmer confirmed he would step aside after mounting pressure from within his own party, with Greater Manchester Mayor turned MP Andy Burnham widely viewed as the leading contender to succeed him.

Speculation about Starmer's future had intensified throughout the weekend after growing numbers of Labour MPs publicly questioned whether he remained the right person to lead the party into the next general election. Burnham's victory in the Makerfield by-election last week appeared to accelerate those conversations, with many Labour figures openly discussing a transition of power rather than a prolonged leadership battle.

Standing outside Downing Street alongside his wife, Victoria, Starmer reflected on his journey to power and the achievements he believes defined his leadership.

'Walking up Downing Street two years ago was the proudest moment of my life,' he said, recalling Labour's return to government after years in opposition.

The outgoing Prime Minister also defended his record in office. Before confirming his departure, he argued that he inherited a Labour Party that was 'politically, financially and morally bankrupt' and said he had rebuilt public trust in key areas including the economy, defence and national security.

Most notably, Starmer pointed to his efforts to reform Labour internally, saying he had succeeded in 'ripping out the poison of anti-Semitism' from the party.

Keir Starmer Accepts Labour's Verdict

The pivotal moment came when Starmer acknowledged that many within Labour no longer believed he was the best person to lead the party into another election campaign.

He said the question facing Labour was whether he remained best placed to lead the party into the next general election.

'I have heard the answer,' Starmer said. 'And I accept that answer with good grace.' He added that every major decision he had taken while in office had been guided by one principle.

'Every decision I have taken has been about putting the country I love first.'

In his resignation speech, Starmer thanked his wife, whom he described as a 'rock,' and spoke about his desire to spend more time with his family.

He said he wanted to be 'the best dad I can be to my beautiful children, who are my pride and joy'.

Even some allies who had urged him to consider stepping aside acknowledged that the move represented a remarkable political reversal just two years after his election victory.

BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley described it as extraordinary that a prime minister who had delivered such a decisive general election win was now leaving office so soon afterwards.

Andy Burnham Becomes the Focus of Labour's Future

Attention is already shifting towards what comes next and, more specifically, towards Andy Burnham.

The newly elected MP for Makerfield is expected in Westminster on Monday to be formally sworn into the House of Commons following last week's by-election victory. Inside Labour, many figures reportedly anticipate what has been described as a 'coronation', meaning Burnham could emerge as the sole serious candidate to replace Starmer.

Several Labour MPs have publicly argued for a smooth transition rather than a divisive leadership contest.

Labour MP Anna Dixon said she hoped Starmer would step aside without triggering a lengthy battle, arguing that Burnham had already demonstrated his credentials through decades in politics, previous cabinet experience, and nine years as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

While no formal timetable for a leadership transition has yet been announced, discussion within Labour has centred on the possibility of Burnham taking over around the party's conference season later this year. Some of his supporters, however, are said to favour a faster handover.

For now, the only certainty is that Starmer's resignation closes one chapter of Labour's recent history while opening another. The party that celebrated a commanding return to power in 2024 must now decide who will carry its project forward.