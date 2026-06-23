Andy Burnham's campaign to become Labour leader received a significant boost after Wes Streeting publicly endorsed the former Greater Manchester mayor to succeed Sir Keir Starmer.

Streeting, one of Labour's most senior ministers and a politician frequently mentioned as a future leadership contender, said Burnham would be the best candidate to lead the party following Starmer's decision to step down.

The endorsement immediately shifted attention to Burnham's growing support within Labour and intensified debate over who could emerge as his main challenger.

Streeting Throws Weight Behind Burnham

Streeting's backing marks one of the most significant interventions in the leadership race so far.

The former Health Secretary had previously been viewed as a potential contender himself. By ruling out his own bid and endorsing Burnham, he has removed one of the most prominent names from the contest.

His support is likely to strengthen Burnham's standing among Labour MPs and party members at a crucial stage of the race.

Speaking about Labour's future, Streeting argued that Burnham was best placed to unite the party and appeal to voters across the country.

Burnham Builds Early Momentum

Burnham enters the contest with one of the strongest public profiles of any potential candidate.

The former cabinet minister has served as Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017 and became a nationally recognised figure during the Covid-19 pandemic after challenging the Conservative government over regional restrictions and financial support for northern communities.

Although he was unsuccessful in Labour leadership contests in 2010 and 2015, many supporters believe his experience in both Westminster and local government could help him broaden Labour's appeal.

The endorsement from Streeting is likely to reinforce perceptions that Burnham has emerged as an early favourite.

Why Streeting's Backing Matters

Streeting's decision carries weight because he had frequently been discussed as a possible leadership candidate.

Rather than competing against Burnham, he has chosen to support him.

That move reduces the likelihood of votes being split among Labour's modernising wing and could help Burnham consolidate support at an early stage.

It also places pressure on other senior Labour figures to clarify their intentions.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner continues to be mentioned as a potential contender, although she has not announced whether she intends to run. Other senior Labour MPs are also expected to consider entering the contest as nominations approach.

Labour MPs Begin Choosing Sides

Streeting's endorsement has prompted fresh discussion across Westminster as Labour MPs begin assessing the shape of the race.

While Burnham remains outside Parliament, his national profile and popularity among sections of the party have helped establish him as a serious contender.

The coming weeks are expected to reveal whether Labour rallies behind a small number of candidates or faces a more competitive contest involving several senior figures.

Much will depend on whether other potential challengers decide to enter the race and test Burnham's early advantage.

What Happens Next?

Labour's governing body is expected to confirm the timetable for the leadership contest in the coming weeks, with nominations widely expected to open next month.

Burnham has secured support from one of Labour's most influential figures, but the race remains far from settled.

Angela Rayner and other senior party figures have yet to clarify whether they intend to stand, leaving open the possibility of a more crowded field.

With nominations expected to begin soon, Burnham enters the contest with momentum and a high-profile endorsement already behind him.

Whether that early support translates into victory could depend on who decides to challenge him in the weeks ahead.