Four former swimmers who waited decades to see their abuser held accountable have helped convict former Irish national swimming coach George Gibney in a landmark child sex abuse trial.

Gibney, 77, was found guilty in Dublin on Monday of 39 counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted rape against young swimmers, for offences dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

A jury at the Central Criminal Court returned the convictions after more than seven hours of deliberation.

Years of Allegations Finally Reach the Courts

The verdicts follow a decades-long effort by former swimmers who went to Gardaí years after the alleged abuse. Gibney was arrested in Florida in July 2025 and extradited to Ireland to stand trial on 79 charges.

At the start of the trial, he pleaded guilty to five counts of indecently assaulting one girl. He denied 73 other indecent assault charges and one count of attempted rape. On Monday, the jury convicted him on 40 of those remaining counts and, on the direction of Mr Justice Mícheál P O'Higgins, acquitted him of 33 others.

Gibney has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 29 July.

Prosecuting counsel James Dwyer SC told the court that Gibney had 'exploited his position of authority by sexually abusing the young girls entrusted in his care'.

Abuse Alleged at South Dublin Swim Clubs and Homes

The offences took place at Glenalbyn swimming pool in Stillorgan and at the Trojans swim club in Newpark Sports Centre in Blackrock, as well as in cars, in the girls' beds and in Gibney's home while they babysat for him.

The women came forward to Gardaí years after the abuse, some only after the deaths of parents they feared would be devastated by the disclosures.

Read more Cult Leader 'Little Pebble' Trial: 'Divine' Plan to Have 45 Children With Girl Groomed From Age 6 Cult Leader 'Little Pebble' Trial: 'Divine' Plan to Have 45 Children With Girl Groomed From Age 6

First Complainant Stayed Silent to Protect Her Parents

The first complainant, whom Gibney admitted abusing, met him through her parents. She told the jury that at 13, during a disco at Newpark, he took her into his office, pushed her against his desk and began touching her. The abuse continued for months, sometimes while her mother waited outside in the car park.

She said she could 'distinctly remember' that first assault, including the clothes she was wearing. She stayed silent while her parents were alive because disclosure would have hurt her mother 'an awful lot'. The abuse 'petered out' when she was around 14. She did not go to Gardaí until 2020.

Second Swimmer Left the Sport After Abuse

The second woman said swimming had been her life until Gibney assaulted her in the changing rooms at Newpark and again when she was about 11 while babysitting at his house.

She felt 'so ashamed' as a child and stopped swimming for a time. Her decision to report the abuse became part of the investigation that led to Gibney's extradition.

Third Complainant Describes Escalating Pattern of Abuse

The third complainant, eight or nine when Gibney began paying her special attention, alleged a pattern of abuse over around four years. The judge directed not guilty verdicts on 17 of the 41 counts he faced in relation to her.

She said Gibney would walk into the girls' changing rooms and 'use any excuse to put his hands on your body', from adjusting costume straps to slipping his fingers under her swimsuit. What began as touching escalated to kissing, digital penetration, forced masturbation and oral sex, often after he offered her lifts home.

The most serious allegation related to a swim camp at Newpark in August 1975, when she was 12. In a changing room there, Gibney attempted to rape her. She never returned to swimming after that. A letter from the camp noting her abrupt departure helped anchor the date of the alleged incident.

Fourth Swimmer's Evidence Supports Conviction

The fourth swimmer told the jury that when she was 13, Gibney put his hand on her knee as he drove her to training. She warned him to move his hand or she would tell her father. He replied along the lines of 'you're too ugly anyway'. Her account formed the basis of one count on which he was convicted.

Quiet Courtroom After Guilty Verdicts Read Out

After the foreperson delivered the 40 guilty verdicts shortly after 3pm, there were quiet, emotional scenes in court. The women hugged friends, supporters and Gardaí, some having waited most of their adult lives to see their former coach convicted.

Mr Justice O'Higgins set a July sentencing date and remanded Gibney in custody.