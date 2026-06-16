'I'm a murderer... You'll see it on the news later.'

Those were the chilling words a teenage boy accused of murdering nine-year-old Aria Thorpe allegedly told other children shortly before carrying out a Google search asking what happens if someone kills another person, a jury has heard.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court, where he denies both murder and manslaughter.

His defence says Aria's death was a tragic accident that occurred while he was 'playing around' with a knife. Prosecutors, however, argue that his alleged comments before and after the fatal stabbing, together with his online search activity, point to a very different explanation.

Jurors have been told they must decide whether Aria's death was a devastating accident involving children or a criminal act followed by behaviour demonstrating an awareness of responsibility for what had happened.

What The Jury Has Heard

According to the prosecution, Aria suffered a single fatal stab wound that entered her chest and penetrated her heart during an incident in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in December last year.

While the full circumstances of the stabbing remain disputed, the prosecution argues the defendant's conduct after the incident provides important insight into his state of mind.

Witnesses claim that shortly after the stabbing, the teenager approached other children gathered near a railway station and said:

'Yo (name), I'm a murderer. I accidentally killed someone.'

The court heard he also told the group:

'I was playing around with a knife. (She) walked into the knife. I accidentally stabbed her with a really big knife.'

According to prosecutors, he later warned:

'You'll see it on the news later.'

Those remarks have become one of the most closely scrutinised parts of the prosecution's case.

Prosecutors say they are inconsistent with the behaviour of somebody unaware of the seriousness of what had occurred. The defence disputes that interpretation and argues the comments must be viewed in the context of an unexpected and traumatic incident.

The court also heard that while the teenager was speaking to the group, one of the children contacted police to report what he was saying.

The Google Search At The Centre Of The Case

Jurors have also heard evidence that the defendant borrowed a mobile phone after the stabbing and searched online:

'What happens if you kill someone?'

One witness told police the teenager asked if he could use a phone to search for something online before later saying:

'I'm done for. Why have I done this?'

The prosecution argues the search demonstrates concern about the consequences of his actions and supports its case that the incident was not simply an accident.

The defence challenges that conclusion.

Lawyers for the teenager maintain that behaviour after a traumatic event does not establish what happened at the moment the fatal injury was inflicted. They argue that panic, confusion, and fear could equally explain why a child might search for information after realising somebody had been seriously injured.

The significance of the search will ultimately be a matter for the jury.

Accident Or Criminal Act?

The central dispute in the trial is not whether the defendant caused the fatal injury but how it happened.

The teenager admits he was holding the knife when Aria was fatally wounded, but denies intentionally harming her.

According to the prosecution, he told police in a prepared statement:

'I grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the chest. I didn't use a lot of force, but it was a big knife. I don't know why I did it; it just happened.

'I walked over and stabbed her. She fell to the floor. I left and went to the train station to get a train and to get away.'

His defence, however, says the stabbing occurred accidentally while he was handling the knife and 'playfighting' with Aria.

Prosecutor Ray Tully KC told jurors that the defendant claims he 'jabbed' the knife towards Aria while expecting her to flinch away. Instead, he says, she came towards him and suffered the fatal injury.

The defence argues that although the consequences were devastating, there was no intention to kill or seriously injure the nine-year-old.

Prosecutors reject that account.

They argue that jurors should not view the stabbing in isolation but should consider the wider picture, including the nature of the injury, the defendant's alleged comments afterwards, and the internet search conducted shortly after the incident.

Taken together, they say, the evidence points to criminal responsibility.

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Phone Evidence And The Prosecution Case

Jurors also heard evidence about the defendant's use of his mobile phone, which prosecutors said was an important part of his daily life.

According to Mr Tully, the teenager described his phone as representing 'freedom' to him and had it confiscated earlier on the day of the fatal stabbing.

A forensic examination of the device allegedly showed he had slept for no more than three-and-a-half hours the previous night.

The prosecution says police analysis also revealed he was a heavy user of his phone, a factor that forms part of the broader evidential picture being presented to the jury.

Why The Trial Matters

The case turns on a question that is both legally and factually complex: can the fatal injury be explained as a genuine accident, or does the surrounding evidence point to guilt?

For a murder conviction, the prosecution must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

If jurors are not satisfied that the prosecution has established the intent required for murder, they must also consider the alternative allegation of manslaughter.

The defence position is that neither offence has been proved because the stabbing was accidental.

Questions Jurors Must Answer

As the trial continues, several issues are likely to be central to the jury's deliberations.

They will have to determine what happened in the moments before Aria suffered the fatal chest wound, what significance should be attached to the defendant's alleged remarks afterwards, and whether the Google search reflects consciousness of guilt or the reaction of a frightened child confronted with a tragedy.

The answers to those questions are expected to play a crucial role in deciding whether the teenager is convicted or acquitted.

No verdict has yet been reached.