Two US-based companies with high-level partnerships with NVIDIA are linked to Chinese corporate groups, while billions of dollars' worth of computing equipment have moved through their businesses to Southeast Asia. The arrangements highlight a challenge for Washington: controlling where advanced artificial intelligence hardware goes after it enters international supply chains.

The companies are California-based RiCloud AI and Aivres Systems. Both have relationships with NVIDIA, whose processors are central to the development of advanced AI models and data centres. Trade records indicate that Aivres exported at least $5.6 billion (£4.26 billion) in technology to Southeast Asia between April 2024 and February 2026, including around $3 billion (£2.28 billion) in computers containing NVIDIA Blackwell chips.

The records do not establish that restricted processors were illegally transferred to China. However, the corporate links and onward movement of equipment raise questions about how suppliers, customers, and regulators verify the ultimate users of high-performance computing systems.

RiCloud's Chinese Parent Has Links to the Defence Sector

San Jose-based RiCloud AI, Inc. is identified in the investigation as being linked to Shenzhen-headquartered Yuxing InfoTech Investment Holdings Limited. NVIDIA lists RiCloud as a Preferred Cloud Partner, a status within its partner programme.

Yuxing's chief executive, Cong Yu, holds a degree from the People's Liberation Army Command College. Its chairman, Li Qiang, previously led data centre operator Global Switch Holdings. Australia's Department of Defence dropped Global Switch as a provider in June 2024 over national security concerns. That decision concerned Global Switch and does not establish wrongdoing by Yuxing or RiCloud.

RiCloud obtained NVIDIA partner status in December 2025, approximately 10 weeks after its incorporation, according to the investigation. The company subsequently appeared in NVIDIA's Preferred Cloud Partner directory. NVIDIA did not publicly explain the checks it conducted before approving the relationship.

Aivres Shipments Reached Malaysian Technology Providers

Aivres Systems, Inc. is a California company formerly known as Inspur Systems, Inc. Court filings describe it as an indirect subsidiary of Chinese company IEIT Systems, part of the wider Inspur group.

In March 2023, the US Commerce Department placed Inspur Group and specified associated entities on its Entity List, citing national security concerns. Aivres itself is not listed. Nvidia identifies Aivres as an OEM partner, while the investigation describes it as an Elite compute partner.

Trade records show Aivres shipped at least $5.6 billion (£4.26 billion) in technology to Southeast Asia during the period examined. Approximately $3 billion (£2.28 billion) involved computers containing Blackwell processors.

The reported recipients included Malaysian companies Megaspeed and Aolani, which provide cloud AI services to Chinese technology groups Alibaba and ByteDance. This does not mean those Chinese companies directly received the physical shipments. It means their access to computing services may depend on infrastructure supplied through regional intermediaries.

Export Rules Face a More Complex Supply Chain

NVIDIA changed its geographical revenue reporting in November 2025, moving from customers' billing addresses to their headquarters locations. The change revealed an additional $7.9 billion (£6 billion) in 2024 billings attributable to China-headquartered customers. NVIDIA cautions that a customer's headquarters, the end user, and the equipment's shipping destination may differ.

US restrictions on advanced processors also vary by model. In January 2026, the Commerce Department introduced case-by-case reviews for certain NVIDIA H200 exports to China, subject to security and compliance conditions. That policy did not remove restrictions on Blackwell processors.

The distinction between a buyer, a shipping destination, and the organisation ultimately using computing capacity is increasingly important. For regulators, tracing the physical hardware is only part of the task: they must also establish who controls the infrastructure and who can access its processing power.