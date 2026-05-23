Donald Trump faced fresh questions over his health in Washington on Tuesday after photographers captured the 79-year-old president with what appeared to be a thick layer of makeup caked over a bruised hand during a surprise press gaggle outside the construction site of his new White House ballroom.

Speculation about Trump's physical condition has been fuelled by repeated sightings of dark bruises on the back of his hands and a series of high-profile moments in which he appeared to nod off during official meetings. Concerns that once simmered on the fringes of online commentary are now edging into mainstream political discussion as the president returns to office under an unusually intense visual and medical spotlight.

Trump arrived at the impromptu appearance in front of the partly built ballroom claiming the project would serve as a 'shield' to what the Secret Service and military are constructing underneath. It was meant to be a show of control and grandeur. Instead, a close-up image of his right hand, taken by an AFP photographer and shared widely online, became the focal point.

bruising and discoloration is visible on the back of Trump's right hand as he boards AF1 a few moments ago



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/Auf3PwUfVU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

The photo shows the back of Trump's hand covered in an uneven, almost theatrical layer of foundation. Previous images from recent months have shown large, dark bruises in the same area. This time, the discolouration was largely obscured, but not convincingly so. The contrast between the heavy makeup and the mottled skin beneath prompted a wave of uneasy fascination.

On X, formerly Twitter, users did not hold back. 'Oof — Trump's mangled hand as photographed today by @kentnish,' one user wrote, reposting the AFP shot. Another remarked that 'he has like 5 layers of thick makeup on them,' before veering into a more visceral question: does the president ever wash his hands during the day, and if so, how often is that camouflage reapplied?

Others pushed the rhetoric further. 'No amount of makeup can cover up that mess,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'It's not every day that you see a person rot in real time. It makes you wonder how long he has before he's no longer able to function.' One particularly striking response compared the image of Trump's hand to the cosmetically prepared hands of the dead. 'It honestly reminds me of funerals that I've been to — looking in the casket and staring at the folded hands of a deceased loved one.'

There is a harshness in that language that goes well beyond policy criticism. Yet it taps into a more serious and, for the White House, more troublesome question: what exactly is going on with Trump's health, and why does the administration appear to be in constant firefighting mode about it?

Bruised Hands and an Uneasy Official Line

The White House has been trying to put a lid on the hand story for some time. In July last year, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed a persistent bruise on Trump's right hand to excessive handshaking while he follows a daily aspirin regimen. The explanation was oddly specific, and it did little to quiet speculation.

In January, observers then noticed a prominent bruise on his left hand as he attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he had clipped his hand on a table. He has also said he takes a daily dose of aspirin that is higher than his doctor's recommendation, and that the medication leaves him more prone to bruising.

The White House has not provided independent medical documentation to support those claims. Nothing is formally confirmed, and in the absence of detailed disclosures, much of the public debate is patchwork and conjecture and, at times, plainly hostile. All of it should be taken with a grain of salt, even as the images themselves are hard to dismiss.

Health Fears Grow as Trump Appears to Nod Off

Concerns about Trump's stamina extend beyond his hands. In recent weeks, the president has been filmed hanging his head with his eyes closed during Cabinet meetings and other high-profile events since returning to office. Supporters insist he is merely listening or resting his eyes; critics see something closer to cognitive and physical fatigue.

Earlier this month, Trump was accused by detractors of masking a 'severe cognitive decline' after appearing to doze off during a live television broadcast from the Oval Office. As independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. stood beside his desk delivering remarks, cameras showed Trump remaining almost motionless, eyelids heavy, head tilted towards his chest. He did not react even when Kennedy mentioned him by name, maintaining the same bowed posture.

Read more Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms Donald Trump's 'Missing Chunk of Skin': Graphic Hand Photo Sparks Fresh Health Alarms

Health professionals have not publicly evaluated that footage, and there is, again, no confirmed diagnosis. But the optics are politically damaging. They play into a narrative of a president slipping, not just in private but on live television.

Democratic congressional candidate and Navy Reserve officer Ammar Campa-Najjar argued that the fixation on Trump's apparent naps may even be misdirected. Speaking to political commentator Joe Gallina, he said, 'What concerns me more is not what he's doing when he's asleep, but when he's AWAKE. His 3 am tweets and the crazy s--- that he says... This whole stupid ballroom in the White House, this war that we don't need.' He added bluntly: 'I don't think this president's fit to serve, absolutely not.'

The White House has not issued any fresh statement addressing the latest photos of Trump's hand, the heavy makeup, or the accusations that he is 'rotting in real time.' For now, the unanswered questions linger in every close-up image and every slow-blinking broadcast, turning the president's body into yet another contested political battleground.