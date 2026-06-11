David Harbour has spoken publicly about a mental health breakdown and the strain of his split from Lily Allen, in a new interview published in the US on 10 June 2026, as the Stranger Things actor addressed the fallout from the couple's separation and the singer's album West End Girl.

Harbour, 51, said the pressure of the period left him ashamed of some of his behaviour, while also insisting that the details of his private life remained his own.

The news came after Allen released West End Girl last autumn, a record widely read as an account of the collapse of the pair's marriage, and after months of speculation around Harbour's conduct both off set and in public. Harbour and Allen separated in 2024 after several years together, and the singer later channelled the split into music that drew intense attention for its personal detail.

David Harbour On His Breakdown

Harbour told Variety that he had 'a breakdown' and described his long-running mental health struggles as confusing and, at times, embarrassing. He linked the episode to periods of extreme stress, saying that his condition could lead to erratic behaviour he does not choose and would not wish on anyone else.

David Harbour says Lily Allen’s West End Girl fallout sparked a “frightening mental health emergency”https://t.co/nM3dNu4X6M — PinkNews (@PinkNews) June 10, 2026

He also said that some people's gifts and illnesses are bound up together, a remark that gives the interview its strange, unsettled pulse. It is not a neat or comforting explanation, but then mental health rarely is. Harbour said a sensitive nervous system can fuel the work he loves, yet also makes him behave 'a little weird' when pressure builds.

Harbour has spoken before about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his twenties, and he has previously described therapy and sobriety as central to managing it. The new interview does not mark a sudden revelation so much as a public acknowledgement that the past year knocked him sideways again.

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David Harbour And Lily Allen's Split

Harbour was noticeably guarded about Allen herself. He did not go into the mechanics of the breakup, but he did call West End Girl 'weird,' while saying he respects an artist's right to turn personal pain into work.

That is the line, more or less, between private hurt and public storytelling, and Harbour made clear he did not want to cross it.

His comments arrive after Allen's own highly personal account of the split, which helped turn their marriage breakdown into tabloid catnip and, frankly, a rather ugly circus. Reports and interviews have suggested the album contains references to betrayal and emotional fallout, though Allen has also said the material should not be treated as literal gospel.

Harbour's name has also been drawn into separate controversy over an alleged harassment complaint involving Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown, a claim he has now discussed publicly as part of the same stressful period. He said the report contributed to his breakdown, though he has pushed back on the accuracy of the allegations.

David Harbour's Private Life, Public Fallout

What stands out in Harbour's remarks is not confession for its own sake, but the sense of a man trying to set boundaries after losing control of the narrative.

He said he values privacy, including the privacy of the people he has been close to, and would not say more about the breakup. That may frustrate the gossip market, but it is also not hard to see why he is drawing the line there.

David Harbour Breaks Silence on Lily Allen’s ‘West End Girl’ Portrayal of Their Divorce: ‘It Wasn’t My Experience’https://t.co/WWUGBdOLEI — billboard (@billboard) June 10, 2026

Allen, meanwhile, has already spoken about the emotional damage of the split and her need for treatment after what she described as an overwhelming period. The two accounts sit beside each other now, not quite matching, not quite contradicting each other either, which is often how breakdowns of a very public marriage look from the outside.

There is the album, the breakup, the mental health crisis, the public scrutiny and the usual celebrity machine grinding away in the background. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but Harbour's interview makes one thing plain enough, the cost of the last year has not been small, and it has left him still picking through the wreckage.