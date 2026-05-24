US President Donald Trump has once again sparked health fears after eagle-eyed netizens noticed his bruised hand during a recent outing.

In recent weeks, reports swirled that the president uses makeup to cover the discolouration on his hand, but he opted to step out without any this time around.

bruising and discoloration is visible on the back of Trump's right hand as he boards AF1 a few moments ago



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/Auf3PwUfVU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

Trump Flaunts Bruised Hand Before Boarding AF1

A photo of Trump with his hand close to his mouth was shared online on X. The photo was taken as Trump was about to board Air Force One. At first glance, a small bruise can be seen on the president's right hand.

Netizens quickly reacted to seeing Trump's bruised hand, with his supporters saying that a photograph shouldn't be used to diagnose the president. Others said that bruising is common among older individuals.

A photograph is not a diagnosis



It is a moment, not a medical record



High resolution cameras do not add medical context, only pixels — Sam Tilston (@samtilston) May 22, 2026

'A photograph is not a diagnosis. It is a moment, not a medical record. High-resolution cameras do not add medical context, only pixels,' one person wrote.

'My hand looks exactly like that. I am one month younger than Donald,' another person wrote.

My hand looks exactly like that. I am one month yoounger than Donald. — Milo (@gayenmatters) May 23, 2026

Makeup and Blood Thinners

Trump's physician noted in a White House memo that the discolouration is consistent with his vein diagnosis and blood-thinning medication regimen. The Daily Beast shared a close-up photo of Trump's hand taken during his speech in Maryland, pointing out that the bruise was not visible at the time because he covered it with beige foundation.

When asked to comment on Trump's bruised hand, White House spokesperson David Ingle said there is nothing wrong with the president and the public should not be concerned.

'President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history. The President is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. President Trump's commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,' he said.

While speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Trump explained why he takes a much higher dose of aspirin compared to the recommended amount of 75 to 100mg per day.

'I'm a little superstitious. They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?' Trump said.

White House Cites Handshaking and Vein Diagnosis

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed Trump's bruised right hand to his frequent handshaking and the number of hours he spends working. Last year, Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where the veins in the legs have trouble sending blood back to the heart.

Leavitt released a memo from Trump's physician in an attempt to address speculation surrounding the president's health. 'In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling on his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies,' the memo read.

Leavitt noted that there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease and said that the test was taken to rule out other possible conditions.