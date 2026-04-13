Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were reportedly seen kissing and 'all over each other' at a Coachella 2026 afterparty in California on Saturday night, fuelling fresh speculation that the model and the Saltburn star may be Hollywood's newest couple.

According to DeuxMoi, whispers about Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi first started in March, when the pair were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. At the time, it registered as little more than a curious red-carpet collision of two well-known names. Coachella, however, has a way of turning background noise into a full-blown storyline, and the festival's late-night parties have now pushed the possible romance firmly into public view.

The latest claims centre on an afterparty following Justin Bieber's performance, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, where Coachella takes place. DeuxMoi, which publishes anonymous tips about celebrities and has a large following on Instagram, posted that 'multiple sources' had spotted Jenner and Elordi on Saturday night. Those unnamed tipsters allegedly described the pair as 'affectionate throughout the night' before insisting they were later 'making out and all over each other.' None of this has been confirmed by Jenner or Elordi, and no official photographs of a kiss have emerged.

A Tangle Of Recent Exes

The news came after Jenner and Elordi were already on fans' radar thanks to that Vanity Fair Oscars photo and a handful of social media posts dissecting their interactions at other events. Jenner, 30, ended her most recent high-profile relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in 2024, after a stop-start ten-month romance that was closely tracked by tabloids and fan accounts. Elordi, 27, has been linked to YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of designer Mossimo Giannulli, until recently.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi were photographed by German Larkin, exuding stylish elegance & effortless charm. pic.twitter.com/D1GT8N0f3D — The XO Show ™ (@latenightxoshow) March 16, 2026

Elordi and Olivia Jade's relationship was a four-year on-and-off affair. In October, a source described as close to Giannulli told People that 'it's now fully over' and that the pair were 'not getting back together,' adding that she was 'more upset about what is going on with her father' than the breakup itself. Against that backdrop, seeing Elordi at Coachella in close proximity to another globally known name was always going to ignite commentary.

Jenner and Elordi were also spotted dancing to Bieber's set over the festival weekend, according to reports, further feeding the narrative that they were spending significant time together. Fans, never shy about casting celebrity couples, swiftly weighed in. One social media user wrote that 'Kendall and Jacob Elordi make total sense. Like I get it,' while another claimed that if the two confirmed a relationship, they would be 'the most beautiful couple in the world.'

Coachella 2026 Becomes A Kardashian–Hamilton Stage

The alleged Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi moment did not unfold in isolation. Elsewhere at Coachella, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were also drawing attention as they watched Justin Bieber's headlining set together, adding another layer to a weekend already thick with celebrity intrigue.

The reality star and the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, who have been friends for years, are widely understood to have taken their relationship beyond friendship. Kardashian recently went Instagram official with Hamilton, and the pair were seen linking arms as they were guided through the festival crowd, reportedly trying to keep a low profile despite their visibility.

Rumours about Kim and Lewis's romance began earlier this year, when reports surfaced that they had spent a weekend together at Estelle Manor, a members' club in the Cotswolds. According to previous accounts, they enjoyed dinner after a couple's massage at the Oxfordshire estate. The two actually go back more than a decade; they were photographed with then-partners Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger at GQ's Men of the Year Awards in 2014, and Hamilton later became close to Kendall Jenner as well, with the model joining him for a lap at the Miami Grand Prix in 2024. Kris Jenner has also been seen in Hamilton's orbit, appearing with him in the pits at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2019.

After Kardashian's split from West in 2021, she and Hamilton remained in contact, and both picked up honours at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards. More recently, Hamilton posted a video of himself drifting a Ferrari in Tokyo, which fans interpreted as an understated nod to his new public image and lifestyle, now apparently including a relationship with one of the most recognisable women on the planet.

Lewis Hamilton took Kim Kardashian for a ride in a Ferrari F40 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/0xWHOqA09I — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 7, 2026

A source quoted by People described Hamilton as 'an easygoing guy with great energy' and said Kardashian's family 'likes him.' The same source claimed she is 'very into him' and that, although both are busy, they 'see each other as much as possible' and that it is 'more than just a casual connection.' As with the Kendall–Elordi rumours, those characterisations are based on anonymous briefings rather than on-the-record confirmation.

For now, Coachella 2026 looks set to be remembered less for its line-up and more for two overlapping stories about the Kardashian–Jenner circle: Kim Kardashian appearing increasingly settled with Lewis Hamilton, and Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi abruptly finding themselves at the centre of a rumour mill that shows no sign of slowing. Until either pair speaks publicly, though, everything from 'all over each other' to 'most beautiful couple in the world' remains in the realm of suggestion rather than fact.