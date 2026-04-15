Dawson's Creek fans are swooning over Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's red carpet reunion.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson were spotted arm-in-arm at the New York gala screening of 'Brunello: The Gracious Visionary' on Tuesday. The pair, both 47, were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at Lincoln Centre's David Koch Theatre, reigniting social‑media speculation about their rekindled flame.

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reunite for a “Dawson’s Creek” moment at the “Brunello: The Gracious Visionary” NYC premiere. pic.twitter.com/uN5e2R4vFh — Variety (@Variety) April 14, 2026

Holmes wore a glittery silver maxi skirt and a white collared shirt, while Jackson looked dapper in grey trousers, a black bow tie, and a maroon jacket over a crisp white shirt. It's been 27 years since they publicly dated, while filming the pilot season of Dawson's Creek. Their relaxed body language and easy laughter left fans asking if they're back together.

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The reunion comes shortly after filming Holmes' upcoming feature Happy Hours, where the pair played ex‑sweethearts reconnecting across different phases of life. Speaking at the Today show last March, Jackson said working with Holmes again was 'kind of magical.'

‘Dawson’s Creek’ alums Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes have a sweet reunion in NYC https://t.co/7PIJnbDa5c pic.twitter.com/oloJb4uoei — Page Six (@PageSix) April 15, 2026

'That time in my life would be for most people like their college years, right?' he said, referring to his Dawson's Creek days. 'And there are these people in your life — she's a lifelong friend now — and for us to be able to go back and do this again, and, honestly, for her to be able to create that space for us was kind of magical.'

'Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story,' he added. 'So we shot the fun part, which is the falling in love, and she's cutting it together now. And that will come out and hopefully it will give us the opportunity to go back and make the other two.'

Fans Respond to Dawson's Creek Reunion

The pair's red carpet appearance was positively received on social media for the most part. 'Their chemistry is the rare type of chemistry that never falters or fades, no matter how much time has passed. It's truly something special,' one X user commented. 'These two know exactly what they're doing. LOL,' another wrote.

The reunion also drew some backlash, with some alleging the actors' lack of public support for Dawson's Creek co-star James Van Der Beek, who died from colon cancer last February. 'Where were they when James Van Der Beek needed them??' one user said, while another asserted 'Guess they're not in mourning anymore.'

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Both Holmes and Jackson paid heartfelt tributes to Van Der Beek in the aftermath of his death. 'I am so grateful to have shared in a piece of James' journey. He is beloved,' Holmes wrote along with a photo of a letter in an Instagram post.

Jackson described Van Der Beek as 'a good man,' in his Today interview. 'A man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace, an unbelievable partner and husband,' he added.

Dawson's Creek fans saw Tuesday's reunion particularly special, since Holmes tends to avoid large press events. The screening itself honoured luxury fashion designer Brunello Cucinelli, who rose to become Italy's 'King of Cashmere' after founding his luxury lifestyle company in 1978.