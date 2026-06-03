The eldest son of Discovery Channel's hit reality series Alaskan Bush People, Matthew 'Matt' Brown, has passed away at the age of 43. His body was recovered from the Okanogan River in Washington state on Saturday, 30 May, following a tense, multi-day search operation that intimately involved members of his immediate family.

Having documented his rugged, off-grid lifestyle and personal vulnerabilities both on and off television for over a decade, this final chapter brings a devastating close to the reality star's public journey. For the Brown family, the tragedy simultaneously terminates years of watching the eldest brother spiral through severe substance abuse, leaving them to navigate a painful intersection of profound familial grief and the grim relief that his internal torment has finally ceased.

Matt Brown Found Dead at Okanogan River

On Wednesday, 27 May, a search operation unfolded after local emergency services received an alarming report that a man was sitting in a shallow section of the Okanogan River.

According to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, a witness stated that they briefly looked away from the individual after speaking with him, only to hear an unspecified sound. When the witness turned back towards the water, they saw the man floating face down before he was swiftly carried away by the river's fast-moving current.

Read more Matt Brown 'Nude' YouTube Livestream Moments Preceded Tragic Death of 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Found in Washington River Matt Brown 'Nude' YouTube Livestream Moments Preceded Tragic Death of 'Alaskan Bush People' Star Found in Washington River

Authorities immediately launched a rescue effort, but adverse weather conditions and rising water levels forced teams to suspend the official search on Friday, 29 May. On Saturday, a private search party ultimately discovered the body downstream, which was later confirmed to be Matt by his younger brother, Noah Brown, who assisted on the scene.

Law enforcement officials later confirmed that a firearm had been recovered near the location where the reality star was initially seen in the shallows.

Family Members Believe It Was Intentional

In an emotional video statement posted on social media, younger brother Bear Brown revealed that the family believes the incident was intentional.

'I would have never suspected he would have hurt himself, honestly,' Bear stated, visibly shaken. 'He struggled for a long time, as I've mentioned. And I was so worried he was going to end up, you know, like, OD'd or something like that. I didn't think he would hurt himself. It does look as though it was self-inflicted.'

Bear also revealed he had run into Matt at a local supermarket shortly before the incident, where his brother admitted he had relapsed.

Brown Family's 'Grief and Relief' Over Matt's Death

According to reports by TMZ, family sources disclosed that the majority of the Alaskan Bush People cast had severed regular communication with the 43-year-old former reality star approximately five years ago due to his prolonged battle with addiction.

While his brother, Bear, refuted claims that the family had callously ostracised him, he admitted Matt had recently distanced himself entirely and chose to have an isolated life in Washington. However, before his death, public concern had peaked when Matt hosted an erratic YouTube livestream, appearing unclothed and holding a firearm.

Furthermore, sources close to the family revealed that amid the devastating loss, relatives are experiencing highly complicated emotions, navigating a painful intersection of deep grief and distinct relief.

The report indicates that family members had long lived in constant anxiety, worried that the former television star would reappear in a highly distressing state due to his ongoing substance abuse.

Sources noted that some family members are now breathing easier, as they are no longer plagued by the looming concern of when or where he might suddenly surface. Matt's behaviour was described as entirely unpredictable, and the resulting impact on his loved ones had often been 'scary', creating profound fear and emotional strain over the years.

While the family believes that Matt's death was self-inflicted, an official post-mortem examination is underway to formally establish the cause of death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.