Paul Hellyer, Canada's former minister of national defence, claimed before his death that tall white aliens are real and actively working with the US government.The assertion has resurfaced in viral social media content this spring, drawing fresh attention to the veteran politician's unconventional views on extraterrestrial contact.

Hellyer, who served at the highest levels of Canadian government, insisted in later years that humanity was not alone and that some non-human intelligences had established relationships with authorities, particularly in the United States.

Hellyer's Distinguished Career in Canadian Politics

Paul Theodore Hellyer was born in 1923 near Waterford, Ontario. He entered federal politics in the 1940s and rose to prominence as minister of national defence from 1963 to 1967 under Lester B Pearson. In that role he unified the army, navy and air force into a single Canadian Armed Forces and navigated Cold War defence priorities including nuclear weapons.

After leaving cabinet he remained active in public affairs, authoring books on economics and the environment and criticising aspects of global financial systems. His shift towards discussing unidentified aerial phenomena came as a surprise to many observers familiar with his earlier pragmatic style.

CBC reported that Hellyer died in Toronto on 8 August 2021 at the age of 98 following complications from a fall. By then he had become one of the most senior former officials anywhere to speak publicly about possible alien visitation.

The Explosive Claim About Tall White Aliens

Hellyer's most striking comments came in interviews and at the 2013 Citizen Hearing on Disclosure in Washington DC, where he addressed former US lawmakers. He maintained that several alien species had been visiting Earth for millennia, some from star systems including Zeta Reticuli and the Pleiades.

Among them, he singled out the group known as the tall whites, describing them as tall, pale humanoids with advanced technology who had reportedly interacted with the US military. In one discussion as reported by Huffpost, he observed that 'the Tall Whites who were actually working with the U.S. Air Force in Nevada' could pass among humans undetected.

Hellyer suggested such contacts had facilitated technology transfers that benefited human innovation in fields like electronics and materials science. He drew on the experiences reported by Charles Hall, a former weather observer who claimed encounters with these beings at a remote Nevada base.

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Social media has played a major part in keeping the story alive. One widely viewed Instagram reel from recent weeks recounts how the former defence minister claimed that 'Tall White aliens are real and actively working with the US government', framing it as an explosive revelation from a credible insider.

Reactions and the Broader Context

The claims have divided opinion. Supporters cite Hellyer's government experience as reason to listen seriously, especially given recent official interest in UAP from the Pentagon. Critics counter that his assertions rest on anecdotal reports without empirical proof and echo unconfirmed stories from other researchers.

No government has ever acknowledged any such alliances or the existence of tall white aliens. As debates over unidentified aerial phenomena persist into 2026, Hellyer's testimony continues to surface in online discussions.

While mainstream science demands verifiable evidence, his willingness as a former defence minister to raise the topic has kept the question of non-human intelligence firmly in the public eye.