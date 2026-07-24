Sean Stone has claimed that truly operational alien-style anti-gravity propulsion would wipe out 'trillions of dollars' in global oil and gas value overnight, arguing in a new interview that this economic time bomb is a key reason governments have kept UFO technology under wraps.

The filmmaker and author, son of Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, set out his case while promoting his latest projects and reflecting on two decades spent probing what he sees as the outer fringes of official disclosure.

Stone revisited some of his most striking alleged encounters, from a night shoot at Utah's notorious Skinwalker Ranch to a quiet, late drive home through Beverly Hills.

Stone, who once co-hosted Conspiracy Theory with former Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura's son Tyrell, has long positioned himself at the junction of fringe research and pop culture, operating well outside the boundaries of conventional science or mainstream journalism. None of his claims has been independently verified, and there is no public evidence that governments possess usable anti-gravity craft.

Sean Stone and a 'Great Awakening' on UFOs

Stone frames the surge of interest in UFOs and UAPs as part of what he calls a broader 'great awakening.'

In his view, social media and podcasts have broken the old gatekeeping model in which a handful of newsrooms decided what counted as respectable conversation.

'Every one of us is a host, every one of us can host our platform, can host our information, can offer the insights and the news that we think is relevant and important,' he said, adding that this shift began in the years just before Covid but 'Covid made it explode.'

Stone argues that repeated testimony has slowly normalised what used to be dismissed as pub talk or tabloid fodder. When there is just one witness, he said, the story sounds 'nuts.' When there are many, some people start listening. It is not an entirely original observation, but it does capture something about the internet age: enough repetition can make almost anything feel, if not true, then at least familiar.

Sean Stone's Night at Skinwalker Ranch

Stone's most unnerving episode, in his telling, unfolded at Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, a site steeped in Native American lore and more recent tales of shapeshifters, strange lights and aggressive 'entities.'

The visit took place during filming for Conspiracy Theory, when he joined Tyrell Ventura to explore the property's fenced boundary.

Ignoring the 'No Trespassing' signs, Stone said he hopped the fence and almost immediately felt as if he had been hit by an invisible force. 'I felt something almost like an energy weapon,' he recalled. 'It was like a hot, buzzing, tingling feeling on my leg. And I was like, what the hell is going on? So I just ran back and jumped back over the fence.'

Later that night, the pair returned. Stone remembered hearing a heavy, rhythmic thudding from above but, as he tells it, he never thought to look up. When the sound stopped, he turned to Tyrell, who was staring at the sky. 'He goes, did you see that? And I was like, no, I heard it.'

According to Stone, Tyrell then described a diamond-shaped object that appeared in the air, hovered silently, rolled onto its side, emitted light and then 'zipped off really fast.' Stone categorised the phenomenon as 'more extra-dimensional,' and said he did not think it was 'necessarily our government craft.

Roswell, Reverse Engineering and Anti-Gravity

Pressed on whether he has personally seen a UFO, Stone drew a distinction. 'I've seen craft (but) I've never seen an alien in physical form,' he said. One sighting, he claimed, took place over Los Angeles at around 2am as he drove through Beverly Hills. A low-flying object passed overhead, 'quiet' and with no visible propulsion. 'It was not designed like any plane,' he said, adding that it moved 'quietly and fast' before disappearing.

Stone leans into one of the most persistent stories in UFO lore: that the 1947 Roswell incident involved a genuine extraterrestrial crash and that US authorities quietly harvested and reverse-engineered its technology.

He cited the late Army intelligence officer Philip Corso, whose son he has met, and who alleged that mid-20th-century advances in materials and electronics drew on captured alien hardware. Those claims have been heavily disputed for decades and never proven, but Stone treats them as essentially accurate.

'My understanding of how these things work, it's almost as if there is an interface between consciousness and the machine,' he said, describing what sounds closer to metaphysics than engineering.

In the same breath, he nodded to British hacker Gary McKinnon's claims of secret 'cigar-shaped craft' and whispered rumours of triangular 'TR-3' vehicles, likening them to super-advanced stealth bombers. In the 1970s and 1980s, he said, if someone had glimpsed a stealth bomber they would have called it a UFO.

None of these programmes has ever been acknowledged by the US government, and McKinnon's claims remain uncorroborated, leaving Stone's references squarely in the realm of allegation.

Sean Stone on Why Anti-Gravity Would Upend Oil

The heart of Stone's argument is economic rather than cosmic. If Roswell was real, if anti-gravity propulsion truly exists, and if it can be commercialised, he believes the fallout for the fossil fuel sector would be devastating.

'Once you get to that level if we're working with anti-gravity propulsion, say goodbye to oil and gas. That whole industry is gone,' he said. That, he suggested, is 'the big reason why some people speculate that the UFO thing has been so suppressed.' In his estimate, the hit to the existing world order would be measured in 'trillions of dollars globally.'

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It is, to put it gently, a radical chain of ifs. Still, the logic is straightforward enough. A propulsion system that does not need combustion would, in theory, sideline petrol, diesel, jet fuel and perhaps even much of the power sector.

The companies, governments and investors whose balance sheets depend on those commodities might reasonably be twitchy. Whether that fear has actually driven a decades-long cover-up is another matter, for which Stone offers no documentary proof.

He is channelling those beliefs into new work. His forthcoming documentary Greystone, he said, will force viewers to choose between dismissing him as a fabulist or quietly admitting they have had similar experiences.

'People will have to decide for themselves what they believe. It's my testament to what I lived through at that time.' His new book, 10 Things to Learn: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Soul, is due out in September.