A UN Commission report has found that 73 Palestinian children were shot in the head by Israeli forces, according to an Al Jazeera report on 2 July that has put the issue of civilian harm in Gaza back under scrutiny. The broadcaster used the phrase 'collateral damage' in its coverage of the findings, drawing attention both to the scale of child casualties and to the language being used to describe them.

Israel has 'utterly rejected' the commission's findings. Its foreign ministry called the report 'deeply flawed,' 'libellous' and a 'propaganda piece,' arguing that the commission lacks 'any credible verification mechanism for its claims.' Israel maintains that its military operations are directed at armed groups and conducted in accordance with international law, and has accused Hamas of a 'cynical' strategy of using Palestinian children as human shields.

Palestine and the Gaza Toll

The war in Gaza has repeatedly drawn concern over the impact on children. UNICEF said in January that more than 100 children had been killed in Gaza since an October ceasefire, while Save the Children later said at least one Palestinian child had been killed every hour on average over nearly 23 months of war. Those figures, reported by the organisations themselves, underline why any new claim involving children in Gaza draws attention quickly.

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The UN commission's finding centres on Palestinian children and the allegation that they were shot in the head. That detail has made the report especially difficult to ignore, moving the story beyond broad casualty figures and into a more specific and disturbing allegation.

Israel and Palestine Under Scrutiny

The Gaza conflict has been defined by competing accounts of military action and civilian harm. Palestinian and humanitarian groups have repeatedly raised concerns about the number of children killed or injured, while Israel has maintained that its operations are directed at armed groups.

It was reported in April that UNICEF said the ceasefire had given children a short reprieve before again caused deaths and injuries. The agency also said the figures it used came from Gaza's health ministry, which Israel has challenged. Israel's foreign ministry has accused the UN commission of ignoring Israeli victims of the October 7 Hamas attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage.

'Collateral Damage' and Civilian Harm

The phrase 'collateral damage' has long been used in war reporting to describe unintended civilian harm. In this case, it has taken on a sharper edge because it appears alongside a UN finding that involves children. That is what has given the report such force.

UNICEF said in 2025 that children in Gaza were facing killing, injury, displacement, malnutrition, dehydration and trauma on a scale that had already disrupted daily life, schooling and healthcare. Save the Children later said more than 50,000 children had been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023.

The UN commission's findings have been rejected by Israel, which maintains that its operations are directed at armed groups. The commission has not responded to Israel's rebuttal.