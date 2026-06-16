Donald Trump has publicly ripped into Benjamin Netanyahu at the G7 summit, claiming Israel would have been 'blown up a long time ago' without him, in remarks that lay bare an unusually stark rift between a US president and an Israeli prime minister over the war in Lebanon and a looming Iran deal.

Speaking in France, Trump also said he was 'not happy' with Israel's ongoing strikes and urged Netanyahu to show restraint as Washington pushes ahead with a controversial agreement with Tehran – a combination that has intensified tensions between the two leaders at a critical diplomatic moment.

The comments highlight a widening split between the allies, with Netanyahu reportedly pressing on with operations in Lebanon despite US efforts to de‑escalate and secure a broader regional understanding.

'They're Not All Hezbollah': Trump Rebukes Israel's Lebanon Strikes

BREAKING: President Trump publicly rebukes Israel over its war against Hezbollah.



"Israel's fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed."



Trump said he opposed strikes that destroy apartment buildings filled with civilians and revealed he urged Israel to… pic.twitter.com/sfLxhiWTqA — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2026

Trump used his remarks to criticise the scale of Israel's military response, warning against attacks that he said risked killing civilians.

'Israel's fighting Hezbollah too long and too many people are being killed. You don't have to knock down an apartment house every time you're looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they're not all Hezbollah, that I can tell you,' Trump said.

US‑Iran Deal 'Does Not Bind' Israel

Tensions have been further inflamed by Israel's stance on the emerging US‑Iran agreement, with a representative reportedly stating that any deal between Washington and Tehran 'does not bind the two countries in any way'.

The position suggests Israel intends to maintain operational freedom in Lebanon and beyond, even as the US seeks to stabilise the region through negotiations involving Iran's nuclear programme and wider security guarantees.

Before signing any peace deals with the US, Tehran first wants Israel to withdraw from Lebanon. Israel's refusal to do so could put Trump's efforts into jeopardy. If a peace deal isn't reached, the tensions between the three countries will continue, and attacks can take place once again in the coming weeks.

'Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the termination of the war will not be complete,' Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi said.

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Iran Demands Israeli Withdrawal

Tehran has meanwhile insisted that any lasting agreement must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces from territories occupied during the conflict.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said, 'Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the termination of the war will not be complete.'

The demand adds another layer of complexity to already fragile negotiations, with Israel continuing its military operations in Lebanon and rejecting conditions it sees as imposed from outside.

Trump Poised To Sign Iran Agreement

Trump is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iran during a ceremony in Switzerland on Friday. The agreement is expected to pave the way for a new round of negotiations over Iran's nuclear problems and other issues.

'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, that's what it says. It won't have one to buy, to develop. They will not have a nuclear weapon,' Trump said.

However, key details of the agreement remain undisclosed, and its viability could depend on whether Israel and Iran's regional allies comply with parallel de‑escalation efforts.

Strait Of Hormuz And Global Oil Concerns

Beyond the conflict in Lebanon and Iran's nuclear ambitions, discussions are also ongoing over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route for oil.

Trump said he was authorising the 'toll‑free opening' of the strait and the removal of US naval restrictions, declaring: 'Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow!'

The strait had previously been disrupted amid regional hostilities, contributing to spikes in global crude prices and renewed concerns over energy security.