A newly surfaced Israel command room video is fuelling fresh debate over Israel's response to the Oct. 7 attack, with supporters and critics drawing sharply different conclusions from the same footage.

The recording, reportedly first aired by Channel 12 in Israel before spreading online with English translations, appears to capture senior officials discussing military options as Hamas fighters carried out their assault across southern Israel. For some, it offers an unprecedented glimpse into high-level decision-making. For others, it raises questions without providing definitive answers.

At the heart of the controversy is the Hannibal Directive, a long-debated Israeli military protocol that has once again become the focus of intense public scrutiny.

"Not only do they slaughter innocent civilians, they also slaughter their own people, and now we have to silver bullet to prove it."



My recent translated video, depicting the first-ever published footage of an Israeli official calling to implement the Hannibal Directive on… https://t.co/kvmUBt1PNl pic.twitter.com/FwGCNYy2SR — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 1, 2026

What The Footage Appears To Show

The video reportedly places viewers inside an Israeli police command room during the chaotic opening hours of the attacks on 7 October 2023.

In one exchange, a senior official is heard saying:

'Right now, I would bomb the entire Gaza border with artillery, hit them with a blow so that they'd have a real problem.'

Another voice suggests military action is already under way. The response is immediate.

'They're not even getting fighter helicopters in the air. You think they're on it?'

Perhaps the most widely discussed remark follows moments later.

'Break it all apart. Along with the soldiers who got abducted.'

The recording also reportedly shows Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entering the command room before noticing the camera and instructing that filming stop. The available footage does not reveal what happened after the recording ended, leaving that moment open to competing interpretations.

My recent translated video, depicting the first-ever published footage of an Israeli official calling to implement the Hannibal Directive on October 7, was featured also on @BreakingPointsN



Israel is a Hannibal entity, which will inevitably self-destruct sooner or later. https://t.co/gRUAAmT5Iq pic.twitter.com/d9jtKooc83 — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 2, 2026

Why The Hannibal Directive Is Back In The Spotlight

The Hannibal Directive has long been one of the most controversial concepts associated with the Israeli military.

Although Israeli officials have said the original directive was withdrawn years before the 2023 conflict, it has remained part of public discussion because of its reported aim of preventing the capture of Israeli soldiers, even if doing so could place those soldiers at considerable risk.

The newly surfaced Oct. 7 footage has revived that debate because some commentators believe the reported dialogue reflects principles associated with the directive. Others argue that the recording captures only fragments of an unfolding crisis and does not demonstrate that any specific protocol was invoked.

What Commentators Are Arguing

Those who believe the footage is significant point to the discussion about heavy fire while abducted soldiers were still believed to be in the area. They argue that, when viewed alongside previous reporting and later investigations, the recording strengthens claims that commanders prioritised stopping the attack despite the potential danger to Israeli hostages and military personnel.

Critics disagree. They argue that the video lacks crucial operational context and cannot, on its own, establish what orders were ultimately given or how they were carried out during the rapidly evolving Israeli military response.

As a result, the footage has become less about proving a conclusion and more about intensifying an already polarised debate.

How Previous Reporting Fits In

The renewed attention has also drawn readers back to earlier reporting by Haaretz and The Guardian, both of which examined allegations surrounding the Hannibal Directive and the broader military response to the Oct. 7 attacks.

Those reports explored findings from Israeli investigations, accounts of intense fighting in areas where Israeli forces and civilians were present, and continuing questions over how battlefield decisions were made. While they documented the controversy, neither outlet concluded that the newly surfaced recording proves the directive was formally implemented.

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who oversaw military operations during the attacks, has also featured prominently in the wider discussion. Supporters of one interpretation cite his public remarks alongside other reporting, while critics argue those statements have been interpreted too broadly.

Why The Debate Continues

More than a year after the Oct. 7 attack, the Israel command room video has become one of the most closely examined pieces of footage connected to that day.

Its significance lies not only in the words captured on camera, but in what they reveal, or fail to reveal, about the decisions made during one of the deadliest moments in Israel's modern history.

Whether the recording ultimately reshapes public understanding remains uncertain. What is clear is that it has reignited discussion of the Hannibal Directive, prompted renewed examination of Israel's wartime decision-making, and ensured that historians, investigators and commentators will continue debating the events of 7 October for years to come.